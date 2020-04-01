It didn't take long for Cartier Diarra to land on his feet.
Diarra, who announced his decision to transfer out of Kansas State's men's basketball program last week, took just seven days to find a new home. Diarra posted on his personal Instagram account Wednesday that he had committed to Virginia Tech.
There, he'll be reunited with former K-State assistant Chester Frazier, who just completed his first role in that same capacity at Virginia Tech.
National college basketball writer Jeff Goodman reported Wednesday night that Diarra "will declare for the NBA Draft, see what info he gets and then decide whether to return to college."
Diarra had an uneven final season with the Wildcats.
He had a team-high in assists (133) also tied for first in steals ((58, the same number as senior wing Xavier Sneed). Diarra averaged 13.3 points per game, second to only Sneed’s 14.2. But he also led the team with 103 turnovers, a whopping 36 more than his closest teammate (senior forward Makol Mawien had 67).
Seemingly neverending drama enveloped Diarra's relationship with head coach Bruce Weber last season, though.
In the middle of a nationally televised game against No. 1 Baylor in February, ESPN color analyst Fran Fraschilla took Diarra to task after officials assessed Diarra a technical foul. Fraschilla then lit into Diarra for focusing more on a professional career than on K-State.
"This is a mistake for him," Fraschilla said. "This is a mistake. He’s blowing a very good opportunity to be a very good college player.”
A heated discussion between Diarra and Weber during a second-half timeout in a game at Texas Tech later that month also made headlines. As Diarra walked toward the huddle, he shouted at Weber. The Wildcats' head coach responded by picking up his stool and forcefully slamming it to the ground.
Diarra capped his K-State career having played in 95 games, making 58 starts. He finished averaging 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game as a Wildcat.
In a separate Instagram post last week, Diarra bid farewell to Manhattan, where he has spent the past four seasons.
“Thank you for the last four years,” Diarra wrote. “We had some great moments from the Elite Eight run to the Big 12 championship. I am proud to be a part of those. As I continue to chase my dreams I feel it’s best that I find a fresh start. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, staff and, most importantly, the fans that supported through the ups and downs.”
In a statement, K-State head coach Bruce Weber said he was thankful for Diarra's contributions during his time with the Wildcats.
“I’m supportive of Cartier’s decision and appreciate the time he has given this program the last four years,” Weber said. “He has been a part of many great memories here. We look forward to him graduating this spring and pursuing his dream of playing pro basketball.”