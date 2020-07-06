After a few months of waiting, Peyton Williams has found her basketball home.
The former Kansas State women's basketball star announced her signing with Russian women's basketball team Spartak Vidnoje Monday evening. The team is scheduled to begin its 2020-2021 season in September.
Williams went undrafted in April's WNBA draft after finishing her senior year at K-State. She was a two-time All-Big 12 first team member with the Wildcats and became the first player in program history to finish her career with 1,500 or more career points, 950 or more career rebounds, 200 or more career assists, 150 or more steals and 100 or more career block.
Williams is Kansas State's No. 9 all-time scorer (1,553 points) and third all-time in program history in rebounding with 967.
Spartak Vidnoje, which is based in Moscow, has a history built around American women's basketball players, as U.S. stars Seimone Augustus, Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings, Candice Dupree and Diana Taurasi among others have all featured for the team. The team is a four-time EuroLeague Women winner and two-time FIBA Europe SuperCup winner.