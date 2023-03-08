Former Kansas State volleyball head coach Suzie Fritz has found her next job.
Arkansas volleyball head coach Jason Watson announced Monday that he had hired Fritz to serve as his associate head coach.
Former Kansas State volleyball head coach Suzie Fritz has found her next job.
Arkansas volleyball head coach Jason Watson announced Monday that he had hired Fritz to serve as his associate head coach.
Fritz was at the helm of the Wildcats program for 22 years before K-State athletic director Gene Taylor announced her firing in November. She went 393-263 during her career in Manhattan and led the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament 13 times as the head coach. Under Fritz, K-State won the Big 12 for the first and only title in 2003.
Watson is entering his eighth season at Arkansas and led the Razorbacks to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in school history last season.
“Suzie has proven time and again, to get the best out of the student-athletes in her care. She has developed their talents not only in the gym but in the classroom. Her resume speaks for itself,” Watson said in a written statement. “With a genuine humility, she is going to positively impact the experience of all our athletes, and as a staff, we will continue to develop wonderful players and people.”
Watson added that Fritz will help Arkansas improve its defensive systems.
In November, K-State Athletics refuted allegations made by former players that Fritz and her staff had been fired via text message. Deputy athletics director Jill Shields told The Mercury via email that both she and Taylor had multiple conversations with Fritz concerning the expectations of program.
Most recently, Shields said that she met with Fritz in person prior to the Wildcats’ 3-2 win over Texas Tech Nov. 23.
Shields said that both she and Taylor reached out to Fritz via text following the Wildcats’ three-set loss to Baylor on Nov. 26, asking her to meet with them on Sunday at 9 a.m. Shields said Fritz responded and said she would not meet with them, leading K-State to go forward with the announcement that the 22-year veteran coach would not be returning for the 2023 season the following day.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.