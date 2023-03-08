09092022-mer-spt-kstatevb-4
Buy Now

Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz encourages her team during their nonconference game against Missouri on Sept. 7 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Former Kansas State volleyball head coach Suzie Fritz has found her next job.

Arkansas volleyball head coach Jason Watson announced Monday that he had hired Fritz to serve as his associate head coach.

Recommended for you