Manhattan, KS (66502)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.