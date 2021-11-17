In this file photo, medalists from the men's high jump event at the 2012 Summer Olympics celebrate with their medals at the Olympic Stadium in London on Aug. 8, 2012. From left, Canada's Derek Drouin, bronze, United States' Erik Kynard, silver, Russia's Ivan Ukhov, gold, Britain's Robert Grabarz, bronze, and Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim hold their medals. Kynard finally will get his gold medal after the IOC last week approved reallocating some results from those games because of doping cases.
A star high jumper during his career at Kansas State, Kynard finished as the runner-up at the event at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. But the event’s winner, Ivan Ukhov, later was proven to have participated in a doping program backed by the Russian government.
Last week, the IOC approved reallocating some of the results from the London Games — which included the men’s high jump event. One of those changes meant that Kynard now is, officially, the high jump gold medalist.
In 2019, the Court of Arbitration for Sport banned Ukhov for four years because of his steroid use. Though he appealed the ruling to the court last year, it was denied.
With Kynard upgraded to gold, the three bronze medalists in the event now will receive silver medals: Derek Drouin of Canada, Robbie Grabarz of Britain and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar. Barshim tied for gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August.
The IOC also reallocated the bronze medal in women’s high jump from another Russian athlete. Svetlana Shkolina was disqualified for doping. Spain’s Ruth Beitia now will get the bronze medal.