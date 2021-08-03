Another former Kansas State star will suit up in the NBA Summer League.
Barry Brown accepted an invitation Tuesday to play for the Orlando Magic's summer league team. He joins one of his former K-State teammates, Xavier Sneed, who will be part of the Charlotte Hornets' 14-man squad.
Brown will don No. 55 for Orlando. The Magic also will send its two first-round picks in the 2021 draft (Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs and Michigan's Franz Wagner) as well as 2020 first-round selection Cole Anthony, who starred for Roy Williams at North Carolina.
Other players on the squad include Ignas Brazdeikis (Michigan), Tahj Eaddy (USC), Jaire Grayer (TCU), R.J. Hampton (New Zealand Breakers), D.J. Hogg (Texas A&M), Justin Jackson (Maryland), Shakur Juiston (Oregon), Yante Maten (Georgia), Asbjorn Midtgaard (Wichita State/Grand Canyon), Jon Teske (Michigan), and Jeremiah Tilmon (Missouri).
The Magic's new head coach, Jamahl Mosley, also will lead the organization's summer league contingent.
This will be Brown’s appearance in the summer league. He played for the with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019, a summer in which he averaged 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals in six games.
Brown recently capped his first professional season overseas, playing for Ludwigsburg in the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), the highest level of pro basketball in Germany. He finished third on the team in scoring (12.7 points per game) on 50.3% shooting.
After leaving Manhattan, Brown signed a contract with the Timberwolves’ G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, in 2019. He went on to play in 43 games (13 starts) and averaged 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals a night. That season, he knocked down 45.6% of his shot attempts, making 39.3% of his 3s.
He departed K-State as one of the program's best players ever. He was the Big 12's defensive player of the year in 2019 and was a unanimous All-Big 12 first-team selection that same season. Brown led the Wildcats in nearly every statistical category in 2018-19. That includes including scoring (14.6 ppg), double-digit scoring games (28), 20-point games (7) and steals (65). He capped his career ranked among the program's all-time top 10 in 13 statistical categories — highlighted by being No. 1 in both games played (139) and steals (254). He also ranked in the top five in double-digit scoring games (91; fourth) and points (1,781; fifth).
Brown and the Magic start their summer league slate Monday, facing off against the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. on NBA TV. Orlando then plays back-to-back days on ESPN2, beginning with a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (Aug. 11 at 5 p.m) and following up with a matchup versus the Boston Celtics (Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.) The Magic's summer league finale pits them against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. Aug. 15. NBA TV will handle the broadcast.
Following the four prelim games for all 30 teams, the two squads with the best records will meet in the title contest at 8 p.m. Aug. 17. The remaining 28 teams will one more game on either Aug. 16 or 17.
Orlando Magic Summer League schedule
- Monday, Aug. 9 (Thomas & Mack Center/Las Vegas), 7 p.m. — Orlando vs. Golden State (NBA TV)
- Wednesday, Aug. 11 (Thomas & Mack Center/Las Vegas), 5 p.m. — Orlando vs. Cleveland (ESPN2)
- Thursday, Aug. 12 (Cox Pavilion/Las Vegas), 6 p.m. — Orlando vs. Boston (ESPN2)
- Sunday, Aug. 15 (Thomas & Mack Center/Las Vegas), 7 p.m. — Orlando vs. Houston (NBA TV)