Matt Miller, a former Kansas State football and baseball player, died Saturday night in Kansas City, Kan. He was 49.
Miller had Stage 4 prostate cancer and had been living in hospice care at the University of Kansas Medical Center. His death came just three days after his father, Les, a former player personnel director for the Kansas City Chiefs, died in Oklahoma.
Miller was the first quarterback in K-State history to lead the team to a 10-win season, which he did in 1995. K-State went 10-2 that season and topped Colorado State in the Holiday Bowl.
Miller played a key role in the Wildcats’ success, earning second-team All-Big Eight honors from the Associated Press after setting a then-conference record for touchdown passes in a single season, with 22. He also set the Wildcats’ single-season mark for completion percentage at 64.2, connecting on 154 of 240 attempts. Other single-season school records Miller recorded in 1995 included total touchdowns (30; 22 passing, eight rushing) and passing efficiency (157.3).
Bill Snyder, the head football coach at Kansas State during Miller’s time with the program, remembered his former player in a pair of social media posts.
“Remarkably sad and emotional: the loss of former KSU standout player Matt Miller and his father Les in the past (few) days,” Snyder wrote on Twitter. “Both dear friends. Matt has battled cancer and other issues for many years displaying the amazing courage, strength, toughness and competitive spirit he did as a player.
“I saw him on Dec. 27 and he seemed amazingly upbeat, alert, and mobile. He looked very normal and yet spoke of his expected death within 2 weeks again demonstrating his unique strength and toughness. Please offer up your prayers for the Lord to receive both.”
Miller also starred on the baseball diamond for the Wildcats.
He led K-State in batting average (.318) in 1994 en route to second-team all-conference laurels.
After his playing career ended, Miller turned his attention to teaching the game of football to others, joining K-State’s staff as a student assistant coach in 1996. He was a graduate assistant for the Wildcats in 1997 and 1998 before earning a spot as a full-time assistant on Snyder’s staff in 1999 as the tight ends coach. Miller remained in that role until the final season of Snyder’s first stint as head coach in 2005.
He tutored a pair of All-Big 12 tight ends: Brian Casey (a three-time all-league honoree) and Thomas Hill (a two-time all-conference selection).
Including his time as a student assistant and GA, Miller was part of the Wildcats’ staff for 10 seasons (1996 to 2005).
Miller later became the head football coach at Garden City Community College, leading the program during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.