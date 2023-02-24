Blake Lynch is hugged by Devin Anctil
Buy Now

Blake Lynch (10) is hugged by Devin Anctil (21) after scoring a field goal at the end of the second quarter of a game versus Kansas during the 2019 season. Anctil will be heading north to play for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. 

 Staff photo by Nickolas Oatley

Another former Kansas State football player is heading north of the border.

Punter Devin Anctil announced Friday that he had signed a contract to play with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Recommended for you