Another former Kansas State football player is heading north of the border.
Punter Devin Anctil announced Friday that he had signed a contract to play with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League (CFL).
Another former Kansas State football player is heading north of the border.
Punter Devin Anctil announced Friday that he had signed a contract to play with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League (CFL).
Anctil ended his four-year career at K-State as one of the best punters in school history. He owns the school record for punting average at 44.8 yards per attempt, which is also sixth best in Big 12 history among punters with at least 80 attempts.
The Olathe Northwest product played one season at Coffeyville Community College before transferring to K-State in 2016.
After limited to no action during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Anctil served as the team’s primary punter over the back half of the 2018 season, ending the year with with honorable mention All-Big 12 honors.
His season average of 43.6 yards off 27 punts included six punts of 50 yards or more. His season average ranked sixth in school history and would have been first in the Big 12 and 25th nationally if he played in the required minimum of games.
In 2019, he played in all 13 games and set the single-season school record for punting average at 45.38 yards per attempt. That average led the Big 12, ranked 14th nationally. It was also the 17th best punting performance in conference history.
He earned second team All-Big 12 honors from both league coaches and the Associated Press.
Since graduation, Anctil has privately tutored specialists from sixth grade to college with his company, Punt 21 Kicking Services.
Anctil joins former teammate and wide receiver Dalton Schoen in Winnipeg and is one five Wildcat players in the CFL, including Schoen, cornerback Randall Evans, running back William Powell and wide receiver Brandon Banks.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.