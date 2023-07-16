Rockets Thunder Basketball

Houston Rockets forward Jermaine Samuels Jr. and guard Trevor Hudgins (a former Manhattan High grad), right, defend against Oklahoma City Thunder guard and former K-State star Keyontae Johnson during an NBA summer league basketball game July 11 in Las Vegas.

 Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kansas State had five of its former players wrap up NBA summer league play over the weekend.

Recently graduated Wildcats Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell and former K-State standouts Mark Smith, Xavier Sneed and Barry Brown Jr. all competed in Las Vegas over the last week for their shot at making an NBA roster.

