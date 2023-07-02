Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell splits a Florida double team of Colin Castleton, left, and Trey Bonham during their game in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 28, at Bramlage Coliseum. Nowell, along with four other former K-State players, will compete in NBA Summer League starting on Monday.
Five former Kansas State basketball players will be competing in NBA Summer League play which starts Monday.
Keyontae Johnson (Oklahoma City Thunder), Markquis Nowell (Toronto Raptors), Barry Brown Jr. (Phoenix Suns), Mark Smith (Denver Nuggets) and Xavier Sneed (Charlotte Hornets) will compete in either the California Classic or the the Salt Lake City Summer League through Thursday before making their way to Las Vegas on Friday for the NBA 2K24 Summer League which will run through July 17.
All games will air on either an ESPN platform (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU) or on NBA TV.
Johnson became the first Wildcat since 2017 to be selected in the NBA Draft when he was picked by the Thunder in the second round in June. Nowell was scooped up as an undrafted free agent by the Raptors and signed a 2-way deal.
Smith, who played at K-State during 2021-22 season, competed in Germany last season for BG Goettingen which plays in the Basketball Bundesliga League, the premier league in the county.
He averaged a team-high 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
Sneed, who played at K-State from 2016 to 2020, is currently on a two-way deal with Charlotte. He started 32 games for the Greensboro Swam — the G-League affiliate for the Hornets.
He averaged 12.5 points per game to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists and was called up to Charlotte for four games at the end of the 2022-23 season.
Brown, who was at K-State from 2015 to 2019, played in both Australia and France last season.
He helped both teams to their respective league finals and averaged 12.6 points on 49.1% shooting with 2.1 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 11 games for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in France. Brown played alongside two NBA lottery picks, including No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.
NBA Summer League schedule
Monday
7:00 p.m. – Charlotte Hornets (Sneed) vs. San Antonio Spurs (ESPN2) Sacramento
8:00 p.m. – Oklahoma City Thunder (Johnson) vs. Utah Jazz (NBA TV) Salt Lake City
Wednesday
5:00 p.m. – Charlotte Hornets (Sneed) vs. Golden State Warriors (ESPN2) Sacramento
6:00 p.m. – Oklahoma City Thunder (Johnson) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (NBA TV) Salt Lake City
Thursday
6:00 p.m. – Oklahoma City Thunder (Johnson) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (ESPN2) Salt Lake City
NBA 2K24 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) – Friday, July 7 – Monday, July 17*
Friday
4:00 p.m. – Denver Nuggets (Smith) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (ESPNU)
5:30 p.m. – Toronto Raptors (Nowell) vs. Chicago Bulls (NBA TV)
8:00 p.m. – Charlotte Hornets (Sneed) vs. San Antonio Spurs (ESPN)
Saturday
2:30 p.m. – Oklahoma City Thunder (Johnson) vs. Dallas Mavericks (ESPN2)