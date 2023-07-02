01302023-mer-spt-kstatembb-16
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell splits a Florida double team of Colin Castleton, left, and Trey Bonham during their game in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 28, at Bramlage Coliseum. Nowell, along with four other former K-State players, will compete in NBA Summer League starting on Monday. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Five former Kansas State basketball players will be competing in NBA Summer League play which starts Monday. 

Keyontae Johnson (Oklahoma City Thunder), Markquis Nowell (Toronto Raptors), Barry Brown Jr. (Phoenix Suns), Mark Smith (Denver Nuggets) and Xavier Sneed (Charlotte Hornets) will compete in either the California Classic or the the Salt Lake City Summer League through Thursday before making their way to Las Vegas on Friday for the NBA 2K24 Summer League which will run through July 17. 

