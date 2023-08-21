Ted Power.tif

Former Kansas State baseball star Ted Power pitches for the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 1990 season. Power will be inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame this fall.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Former Kansas State baseball star Ted Power will be enshrined as a member of the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame’s 59th Anniversary Class of 2023 later this year, according to an announcement on Friday.

Power was a three-time letter winner for the Wildcats from 1974-76 and was named to the K-State baseball All-Century Team in 2000. The ace pitcher from Abilene set a single-game school record with 19 strikeouts recorded versus Wayne State on March 18, 1976 — a record that stands today.

Recommended for you