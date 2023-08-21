Former Kansas State baseball star Ted Power will be enshrined as a member of the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame’s 59th Anniversary Class of 2023 later this year, according to an announcement on Friday.
Power was a three-time letter winner for the Wildcats from 1974-76 and was named to the K-State baseball All-Century Team in 2000. The ace pitcher from Abilene set a single-game school record with 19 strikeouts recorded versus Wayne State on March 18, 1976 — a record that stands today.
He ended that season with a 2.34 ERA and was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth round of the 1976 MLB Draft. Power went on to play for eight professional teams (Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Detroit, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Seattle) during his 13-year career.
In 1984, Power led the National League with 78 appearances with registering a career-high 27 saves the next season.
In 1990, Power made his only postseason appearance of his career in the National League Championship Series as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Power got the start in the sixth game and went three innings, allowing a run a three hits.
He finished his professional career with a 68-69 record and a 4.00 ERA, accumulating 701 strikeouts and 70 saves over 564 games.
Power then got into coaching and spent 11 seasons as a pitching coach with the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate for the Cincinnati Reds. He was then promoted to be the bullpen coach for the Reds in 2016 and coached through the 2018 season.
The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame now includes 56 representatives with ties to K-State.
The induction ceremony will be Oct. 1 at Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane.