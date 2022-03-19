It was just 10 years ago that Will Spradling was given a decision to make.
The former Kansas State shooting guard, who is now the head basketball coach for the St. Marys’ High School boys, was at the end of his sophomore season when then-head coach Frank Martin announced that he was leaving K-State for South Carolina. Then a period of uncertainty set in.
Instead of promoting then-asssistant coach Brad Underwood, after a muti-week coaching search, John Currie settled on Bruce Weber, a name that impressed Spradling.
“The biggest thing for me was that it was a coach that I knew and that I knew his system,” Spradling said. “I wanted to make sure I fit in his system. I knew a coach wouldn’t come in and change everything he does for me or my teammates, so it was more about if I fit with what that coach wanted to do.
“I don’t know if a lot of us would have stuck around or stayed if (the coach) would’ve been a mid-major or a low-major head coach coming in that nobody really knew of. Seeing Coach Weber at Illinois for all of those years, and the style of offense and how he played really helped.”
That decision paid off for Spradling. He went on to have two fairly successful seasons including winning a Big 12 Championship his junior year and 20-win season with an NCAA Tournament berth his senior year.
He ended his career averaging 7.7 points per game, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
His message to the current crop of K-State players who are anxiously awaiting a decision on a new head coach is simple: let the process play out.
“The biggest thing is to just be patient,” Spradling said. “Especially since players have the transfer portal now, and they wouldn’t even have to sit (a season) if they left. That was a big thing for us when we had a coaching change. If I would’ve left, I would’ve had to sit out a year. If they’re patient, if they wait, then they’ll be able to see (how things play out). Maybe (K-State) doesn’t hire a coach that doesn’t fit with some of these guys and their best opportunity will be to transfer somewhere. But I think just being patient will be key.”
Obviously, Spradling does not have much more influence on the K-State coaching search than the average fan, but he does have some thoughts on who would be a successful hire for the Wildcats.
Experience is important for Spradling, especially experience coaching at a high-major school similar to K-State.
“My thing is they need to find a coach that has high-major experience,” Spradling said. “Manhattan is not an easy place to recruit to and if a coach comes in that’s never coached at a high-major level, I don’t think it’d work out very well. I think there would be a lot of pressure put on him right away. I don’t think you necessarily need a head coach from that level too, an associate head coach at a major division one school who’s been there a long time and has seen how (a program is) ran would work well. I just don’t think a mid-major coach would be a good fit.”
That profile would fit several of the top candidates for the Wildcat head coach job that have been bandied about by the media and other onlookers including Baylor assistant coach Jerome Tang, North Texas head coach and former Baylor assistant Grant McCasland, Drake head coach and former Creighton assistant Darian DeVries and, perhaps most importantly, Underwood.
“I think Brad would be a great fit,” Spradling said. “I loved his coaching style. He was a great communicator with the players. He’s obviously had a lot of success at high-major programs. I think it’d be a great fit, but I also think he probably has a 1 in 1,000 shot of coming to K-State and honestly, I don’t blame him. Being at Illinois, he’s got two of the best recruiting spots in Chicago and St. Louis and him leaving that would be really tough.”
Spradling also mentioned interest in former Louisville and Xavier head coach Chris Mack, but it doesn’t look like he’s particularly interested in pursuing any jobs this cycle after being fired as head coach of the Cardinals earlier this season.
One of the bigger things Spradling hopes carries over to the new coaching staff was strong communication. Spradling lauded Weber for his openness and willingness to listen, especially early on in the transition process.
“(Weber) always communicated well to the players,” Spradling said. “He explained things really well and you felt like you could always ask him or call him about things that you saw, and he was always there to listen.”
Hopefully, the current group of players won’t have to wait much longer to find out who will be taking over. The Final Four is two short weeks away and that was the self-imposed deadline that athletics director Gene Taylor hoped he would have a coach hired by.
Until then, like Spradling said, the key is patience.