Foster_Tyler.jpg

Former offensive analyst Tyler Foster.

 Courtesy photo

Kansas State football offensive analyst Tyler Foster has a new home. 

The Dallas-native has made his way back to the Lone Star State as Baylor's new Associate Director of Player Personnel. 

Foster graduated from Texas-San Antonio in 2017 and came to K-State after spending a year as Oklahoma State's recruiting analyst before coming to Manhattan this past June. 

Foster announced the news Friday night by tweeting out a photo of him in a Baylor shirt and updating his Twitter bio with his new position. 

Foster will see the Wildcats again on Nov. 12 when K-State travels down to Waco to take on the defending Big 12 Champs.

Tags

Recommended for you