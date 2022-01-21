Former K-State football analyst Tyler Foster joins Baylor staff Tim Everson teverson@themercury.com Tim Everson Author email Jan 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Former offensive analyst Tyler Foster. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kansas State football offensive analyst Tyler Foster has a new home. The Dallas-native has made his way back to the Lone Star State as Baylor's new Associate Director of Player Personnel. Foster graduated from Texas-San Antonio in 2017 and came to K-State after spending a year as Oklahoma State's recruiting analyst before coming to Manhattan this past June. Foster announced the news Friday night by tweeting out a photo of him in a Baylor shirt and updating his Twitter bio with his new position. Foster will see the Wildcats again on Nov. 12 when K-State travels down to Waco to take on the defending Big 12 Champs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tyler Foster Former K-state Work Sport Texas San Antonio Football News Dallas Tim Everson Author email Follow Tim Everson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Former K-State football analyst Tyler Foster joins Baylor staff Report: Trump may endorse more than one Republican in Missouri Senate Primary Manhattan High boys fall to Eisenhower in Tournament of Champions Manhattan High bowling finishes first at Topeka quad Kansas Supreme Court upholds death penalty for Carr brothers in spree that killed five Facing tough '22 elections, Dems want a year of achievements Chiefs hope Edwards-Helaire, Williams take field vs Bills Omicron wave may be waning, according to the White House Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMuseum of Art and Light gets new location as city considers expanding STAR bond districtTwo more Riley County residents die ahead of the omicron COVID-19 peakNicole Jones named new Manhattan High volleyball head coachK-State football adds Missouri defensive back Shawn RobinsonOUR NEIGHBORS | Pet foster takes pride in helping dogs find their familiesEverett captures the feel of the Little Apple in new 'coming-of-middle age' series on HBOSCHOOL NOTEBOOK | Woodrow Wilson 4th grade teacher named USD 383 Master Teacher of the YearWhy ‘Call Me Kat’ Star Leslie Jordan Is a Total Scene-StealerCity OKs public hearing for STAR district expansion for Museum of Art and LightCheryl Philippi Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.