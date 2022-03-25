Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg, right, presents Jacie Hoyt, left, with a jersey during the introduction of Hoyt as the new Oklahoma State women's basketball head coach in Stillwater, Okla., Monday.
Oklahoma State announced it had installed former Kansas State assistant Jacie Hoyt as its women’s basketball head coach on Sunday.
Hoyt was a member of Wildcat head coach Jeff Mittie’s staff from 2014-2017 before taking over the reins of the Kansas City program, where she went 81-65 in five seasons. She was the 2020 Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year after leading the Roos to their first regular-season conference championship in school history.
Kansas City won 23 games in 2021-22, the second-most the Roos have ever won since they joined Division I in 1987.
"Jacie understands the coaching world because she has been in it her entire life,” Mittie said. “What I saw in her as an assistant was someone who was extremely motivated and highly organized. She had a great plan in recruiting and had the work ethic and skill to execute it. It didn't surprise me at all to see her have success at Kansas City because she is creative and intentional in what she does. Jacie brings a lot to the table. I'm happy for her and her family. She's a great addition to Oklahoma State and to the Big 12."
A Kansas native, Hoyt played high school basketball for her mother, Shelly Hoyt, at Hoxie. She then played for Wichita State from 2006-2009.
Before joining the Kansas State coaching staff, Hoyt served as an assistant at Fort Hays State and Nevada.
Oklahoma State went 9-20 overall and 3-15 in the Big 12 Conference this season, leading the school to mutually part ways with 11-year head coach Jim Littell.