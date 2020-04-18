Former Kansas State athletic director John Currie will be taking a 10% pay cut along with other members of the Wake Forest staff to help mitigate the costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 10% cut will also affect all of Wake Forest's head coaches, the university president, the president's cabinet and academic deans. However, despite the uncertain status of the upcoming college football season, Wake Forest has seen a 40% increase from last season in season tickets purchased.
Currie served as K-State's athletic director from 2009 to 2017.