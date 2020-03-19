Kansas State's Scott Eilert normally does most of his work behind the scenes. But on Thursday, he was recognized by his peers as the Big 12 Video Coordinator of the Year.
Eilert serves as K-State's Director of Video Services. His job entails overseeing the football program's video editing system, implementing video into K-State practices and games and managing statistical analytics tools for the coaching staff.
This is the sixth time Eilert has received the award. He won the Bob Matley National Video Coordinator of the Year award in 1998. By winning the Big 12 Video Coordinator of the Year, Eilert earns a nomination for this year's Bob Matley National Video Coordinator of the Year award.
Eilert is in his 29th year overseeing the K-State football program's video systems. He is also serving in a consulting role for the audio/visual upgrades for the West Stadium Center.