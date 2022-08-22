With less than two weeks to go until Kansas State football opens the 2022 season at home versus South Dakota, the program released the names of its captains Monday afternoon.
Junior running back Deuce Vaughn, senior linebacker Daniel Green, senior defensive tackle Eli Huggins, junior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, senior wide receiver Kade Warner and senior quarterback Adrian Martinez will all be first-time Wildcat captains after the graduation of all four captains last season.
Vaughn, who was also named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press on Monday, heads into the 2022 season ranking first in the among all active non-kickers in career points per game (8.1) and second among active players in career all-purpose yards per game (134.48).
He ranks third in Big 12 history in scrimmage (rushing plus receiving) yards per touch with 6.8 behind Oklahoma’s Kenney Brooks (7.0) and Texas’ Vice Young (6.9). He leads all Big 12 running backs in catches and receiving yards both this year and over the last two seasons combined.
Vaughn enters the 2022 averaging 5.72 career rushing yards per attempt which ranks second in school history. He’s tied for second in 100-yard rushing games (12), including a streak of six-straight, which is also the tied for the second-longest streak.
He has been named to preseason watch lists for the Maxwell, Walter Camp and Doak Walker Awards.
Green heads into the his senior season with 162 career tackles which is just 88 shy of becoming the 27th player in school history to have 250 in a career and the first since Jonathan Truman in 2014.
His 115 career solo tackles are just 54 shy of entering K-State’s top-10 list.
Green was named a preseason All-Big 12 selection.
Huggins earned honorable mention honors from the Big 12 coaches after a breakout senior season last year. He started all 13 games and recorded 21 tackles including six tackles for loss and three sacks.
Beebe, a preseason All-Big 12 and All-American, heads into the 2022 season on the watch list for Outland Trophy, given to the nation’s top interior offensive lineman.
He started all 13 games in the 2021 and was a first team All-Big 12 selection after not allowing a sack in all of his 367 pass blocking snaps.
Warner, who named a captain at Nebraska prior to the 2020 season, comes into the 2022 season after setting a career-high in with 42 yards in the Wildcats’ win over LSU in the Texas Bowl.
He started all 13 games and ended last season with 14 catches for 166 yards.
Last, but certainly not least, is Martinez who earns the fourth captaincy of his career after receiving the honor three times at Nebraska (2021, 2020 and 2019). He was the first three-time captain in Husker history.
Martinez enters the 2022 season ranking in the top 10 nationally among active players in 15 different categories. He is one of just two quarterbacks in the nation with at least 8,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards in a career.
He played in 39 games with 38 starts for the Huskers over four years at Nebraska, setting the career record for total offense (10,792), completions (670), 300-yard games (19), 400-yard games (5) and 250-yard games (16). He was the first Nebraska quarterback with four 500-yard rushing seasons.
The Wildcats welcome South Dakota out of the FCS on Sept. 3 to open the 2022 season.