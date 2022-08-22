08162022-mer-spt-adrianmartinez-1
Kansas State senior quarterback Adrian Martinez speaks to the media following practice Aug. 15. Martinez was named one of five team captains for the 2022 season on Monday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

With less than two weeks to go until Kansas State football opens the 2022 season at home versus South Dakota, the program released the names of its captains Monday afternoon.

Junior running back Deuce Vaughn, senior linebacker Daniel Green, senior defensive tackle Eli Huggins, junior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, senior wide receiver Kade Warner and senior quarterback Adrian Martinez will all be first-time Wildcat captains after the graduation of all four captains last season.

