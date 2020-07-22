TOPEKA — There still were butterflies in Hadley Panzer’s stomach when he clapped to break the West All-Stars’ huddle during the Kansas Shrine Bowl Saturday night. They still were there when he lined up at left tackle for the team’s first offensive play, a run up the middle.
Only when he drove his defender back 15 yards from the line of scrimmage before pancaking him did Panzer’s nerves disappear. The result of the play for the team was a modest gain. But for Panzer, a Kansas State football commit, it was about as successful a play as he could have hoped for to mark his return to the field.
Panzer hadn’t participated in a competitive game since Nov. 1, when he led Lakin High School into its first-round matchup in the 2A state playoffs. While the game was a 21-14 win for Lakin over Ellsworth, it marked the end of Panzer’s high school career.
Panzer, whom 247Sports ranks as a three-star guard, broke his fibula during the game. He watched the rest of Lakin’s playoff run from the sideline as he nursed his broken leg.
“Practice for me, just putting on the pads, I had butterflies in my stomach when I first put them on just because last time I put on the pads, it wasn’t such a good deal,” Panzer told The Mercury in a phone interview. “The practices were something that helped me get back into the flow of things. I still had a little bit of butterflies at the start of the game, but the first play and first drive was go time.”
When Panzer was offered a spot on the West roster for the Kansas Shrine Bowl, he jumped at the opportunity. He’s grayshirting for his first year with the Wildcats, meaning he will not be on scholarship until the spring semester of the 2020-21 school year.
That scholarship delay means Panzer won’t play football this fall. Rather than take off the entire year, the offensive lineman conferred with Kansas State’s coaches and decided to take part in the Shrine Bowl, one of the first football games to be held since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“They actually pushed us to play in the game. It was kind of the walk-ons and myself that played,” Panzer said. “Other than that, before all this, they said, ‘When you come here, you’ll have your time to go to the Shrine Bowl and take that week off and play.’ They really understand what it’s for and what the cause is for.”
Panzer and the other players participating in the Shrine Bowl were brought to Topeka and placed under strict measures because of the ongoing pandemic. When not practicing or in their rooms, the players were asked to wear masks and social distance.
However, the practices gave Panzer an opportunity to compare himself to other top players from around the state. Coming from a smaller school, the competition Panzer faced couldn’t always stand up to his 6-foot-4, 295-pound frame.
“The physicality ... is going to be at the next level,” Panzer said. “Ten times more. This week was a great week to test that, because it’s all-stars against all-stars. That kind of helped me understand that from here on out, I’m only going to be playing all-stars, too.”
As Panzer knocked off the rust from his time away from football, he began making an impression on the West coaches. By the end of the week, Panzer was named one of the West’s four captains.
“The best thing about Hadley is we sat next to each other on the bus and I got to know him really well,” West head coach Tommy Beason said. “It ended up being an awesome experience where I got to be close to the guy all week long. We took about 100 bus trips. Yes, Hadley’s a really good football player, but he’s also a great kid. He should be proud of all the offers he has because he’s earned it.”
Panzer and the rest of the West’s offensive linemen were key in their team’s 14-9 win over the East All-Stars on Saturday. Both of the West’s rushing touchdowns came on the ground, with the second being a 44-yard scamper from Great Bend’s Dalton Miller.
On the play, Panzer worked his way to the second level of the East defense. As Miller broke through the line, Panzer sealed off the outside linebacker that came rushing in from the strong side of the field, blocking off one of the few remaining defenders who had a chance of stopping Miller.
Panzer’s performance proved to himself that he could match up with the best of the best. Now, he is preparing for a career in which he’ll have to do that week in and week out.
“(My opponents) are not just at other schools to be there and play, but they’re great athletes, too,” Panzer said. “So I think (the Shrine Bowl) opened my eyes and helped me grow as a player to say, ‘Hey, I need to pick it up a little bit and get more physical if I want to play at the next level.’”