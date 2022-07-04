The first Fourth of July firework hit just after 1 p.m. for Kansas State football fans after Joe Jackson, an athlete from Davenport, Florida, announced his commitment to the Wildcats over social media.
"I'd like to thank my heavenly father to allow me to be in the position that I am in today," Jackson said to fans on Twitter Spaces. "I'd like to thank my mom, my dad, and my little sister for their endless support. To all the coaches that have built me into the player and man that I am today. I'm grateful for all the relationships and connections I've been able to make through this entire process. With that being said, I'd like to say that I will be committing to Kansas State University.
"It's the best fit for me and they've been solid from day one back in February; they kept it 100 with me every day. I've been up there twice and on my official, I got to see how everything was — the people, fans, culture. I learned what the plan would be for me and thought that would be the best fit."
Jackson is listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and is the second-highest commit in the Wildcats' 2023 class behind Derby running back Dylan Edwards.
Jackson was a true dual-threat during his junior season at Ridge Community High School.
He ran for 1,011 yards and reached the end zone nine times while averaging 6.7 yards per carry while competing in Florida's second-highest classification. He also caught 15 passes for 342 yards and five touchdowns.
During a game versus Orlando Edgewater, Jackson went off, catching four passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Jackson is the 11th commit in the K-State recruiting class for 2023. His pledge is just the beginning of a wild couple days of recruiting for K-State as Maize four-star quarterback Avery Johnson is set to announce his commitment Tuesday at 3 p.m.
The Mercury will be in Maize for full coverage of Johnson's decision.