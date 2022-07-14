Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) defends Florida A&M's Kamron Reeves (2) in a game on Nov. 10. K-State announced on Thursday that it will travel to play California-Berkley for their first road trip of the 2022-23 season.
The first road game of the Jerome Tang-era has been set.
Kansas State men's basketball on Thursday announced that they had signed a two-game, home-and-home scheduling agreement versus California.
The Wildcats will open the series at Berkeley at Hass Pavillion on Friday, Nov. 11 before finishing things out in Manhattan at a date to be determined during the 2024-25 season.
It is the second home-and-home series that the two schools have set going back to a pair of games in the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons.
The two schools have played seven times since their first meeting in 1953. K-State holds a 6-1 advantage in the series. The Wildcats won the last meeting on Dec. 9, 2007, 82-75.
The Bears are led by former Wildcat assistant Mark Fox, a Garden City native. Fox was an assistant under Tom Asbury from 1994-2000. Fox's wife, Cindy, also spent time in the K-State Athletics Department as an Assistant AD for Marketing and a Senior Woman Administrator.
This will be the second home-and-home series that has reunited Fox and K-State. The Wildcats played split a the series Fox's Georgia team in 2014 and 2015.
The Cal game completes a non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 seasonthat will include the Cayman Islands Classic, home games with Wichita State and Florida (SEC/Big 12 Challenge), the return of the Wildcat Classic versus Nebraska at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and a road game at Butler for the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle.
The school said the full non-conference schedule will be released in the near future.