Kansas State Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie reacts to an official during the second half of Sunday's game versus Oklahoma at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats, ranked 25th in the country, fell at No. 9 Texas on Wednesday.
No. 25 Kansas State got off to a slow start against No. 9 Texas in Austin, Texas, Wednesday. It ended up being too much to overcome as the Wildcats suffered a 66-48 loss.
K-State’s (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) slow start featured six turnovers and 2-of-13 shooting from the field in the first quarter. It put the Wildcats down 12-4 after the first 10 minutes of the game. Texas was a little bit better allowing the hosts to hold the early lead with 5-of-16 shooting.
The Wildcats did improve offensively in the second quarter by shooting 5-of-7 from the floor, but Texas got its lead improved to 13 points, 30-17, at halftime.
Junior star Ayoka Lee, who led the Wildcats in scoring (21) and reached a double-double with 11 rebounds, was limited to six points in the first half along with four rebounds and two blocks. The team point total of 17 also matched a season-low for a first half with on Dec. 3 against South Carolina.
K-State was able to cut the Longhorns’ lead to 11, 43-32, with 2:16 remaining in the third quarter. Texas responded with a 3-pointer and then Emilee Ebert made two free throws to bring the Wildcats to within 12, 46-34, to enter the fourth quarter.
Texas ran away with the game in the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run which gave them an 18-point advantage, 56-38, with 5:27 remaining in the game.
K-State went down fighting though, as it was able to chip a little bit into Texas’s lead to make it a 11-point game, 57-46, with 3:04 remaining, but Texas went on the score the last nine of 11 points of the game.
Serena Sundell finished behind Lee in scoring for K-State with 13 points.
The Wildcats now travel home to host TCU on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.