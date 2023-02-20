For the final time in the building’s 72-year history, Kansas State athletes competed at Ahearn Field House, Friday, in the Steve Miller Invitational track meet.
While it was bittersweet for some, it was a successful day for the current Wildcat athletes, ending the day with 19 gold medals and a multitude of personal bests.
“For a lot of us old timers, it’s very nostalgic,” track coach Cliff Rovelto said in a written statement. “We really did a lot of reminiscing about basketball games, track meets, things that happened 40 years ago. So, it was very, very cool, very emotional day, but a lot of fun.”
K-State finished first in the men’s and women’s high jump, mile run, 300 meters, 600 yards, 800 meters and 1000 meters, the men’s pole vault and women’s 60 meters, 60-meter hurdles, 200 meters, weight throw, shot put and 4x400 meter relay.
Distance runners shined as several not only won their race, but finished with a personal best including Will Carroll (1;13.8) and Jessica Caraway (1:29.21) who finished first in their respective 600-yard race, while Matthew Hauser (2:26.45) and Grace Meyer (2:58.21) took first in the 1,000 meters.
Tommy Hazen (4:17.77) and Jack Moore (4:17.86) battled it out for first and second in the men’s mile.
In the 60-meter hurdles, Urte Bacianskaite finished second with a personal-best time of 7:47, followed right behind by Maddie Righter who finished third with a time of 8.97.
Several sprinters also had personal-bests, including Shalysa Wray who won the 60 meters (7.47) and the 200 meters (23.69).
Kyle Gale won the 300 meters (33.78) followed right behind by Nicolas-Jean Moulin (35.04).
Charlotte Cattermole-Williams won the women’s weight throw with a distance of 16.52 meters (54 feet, 2.2 inches).
Marcus Gelpi won the high jump with a height of 2.1 meters (6 feet, 2.2 inches) and Emil Uhlin won the pole vault with a height of 4.9 meters (16 feet, .75 inches).
Up next, the Wildcats will compete in the Big 12 Indoor Championships on Feb. 24-25 at Texas Tech.
“Individually, (what) our kids have control over is their own individual preparation, and a lot of them have done a nice job with that,” Rovelto said. “Each individual’s maximizing what they’re capable of doing. I think from a team perspective, we’re very, very young. That’s not an excuse, if you’re good, you’re good, but the reality is we’re young we still have a lot of growth.”