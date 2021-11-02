It was like the dramatic scene out of a movie, the ones where a minor character monitoring a screen calls to his commanding officer and says, "Sir, I think you're going to want to take a look at this."
Consider Felix Anudike-Uzomah the man in charge in this instance. Following last week's game versus TCU, he wasn't near his phone. When someone else saw a text come through on Anudike-Uzomah's phone screen Saturday night, he got the owner's attention.
"Somebody picked it up and they were like, 'Whoa, you'll want to see this," said Anudike-Uzomah, a sophomore defensive end for Kansas State. "And I was like, 'What?' And then I looked at it and I was like, 'So I did not tie the record.'"
That's right: after reviewing all six of Anudike-Uzomah's sacks against the Horned Frogs, the NCAA ruled two of the takedowns were not sacks. That's because Anudike-Uzomah forced fumbles on both plays, with the ball recovered on TCU's side of the line of scrimmage; thus, the NCAA deemed the plays as rushing instead of passing attempts.
Just like that, Anudike-Uzomah's sack tally went from 6.0 — tied for the NCAA Division I single-game record — to 4.0.
Anudike-Uzomah couldn't believe it.
"I guess just doing my job better is not OK. That's NCAA rules: You can't do your job better," he said Tuesday. "That's crazy."
He took some solace in the fact he at least still put himself beside Chris Johnson for K-State's single-game school mark for sacks, set in 2000 at Missouri.
"That is true (that I still tied the K-State single-game record)," Anudike-Uzomah said, "but my mom was like, 'Dang. I'm so confused.' She's still confused as to how that's a rule. It seemed like (the NCAA changed that rule) after I did that just so ... I don't know. It's just weird. It's weird to me."
Bottom line: despite the number now affixed beside his name from last week's superlative showing, Anudike-Uzomah still believes his original stat line is correct.
"I don't get how that's not a sack if I tackle him behind the line of scrimmage and he's trying to pass the ball. I thought that would always be a sack," he said. "I don't know how that would not be a sack. I don't know what the rules are or who told who. But it's whatever, honestly."
For now, he's just trying to move forward.
"At the end of the day, we still have more games to come," Anudike-Uzomah said. "We still have a season to come, so me worrying about that (sack record means) very little. It's very ignorant to worry about something little like that. I just have to keep on playing my game and everything will come to me."
Fellow defensive lineman Jaylen Pickle admitted as Anudike-Uzomah's sack total continued to rise last week, the energy permeated the Wildcats' sideline.
"It's insane," he said. "The offense does (felt it), the special teams (felt it)— everybody does. It's electrifying."
Learning Anudike-Uzomah had a pair of sacks removed, though, frustrated Pickle to no end.
"That kind of hurts a little bit, just seeing what he did that game," Pickle said. "But on to the next one. Maybe this game he'll get eight or nine, set the bar a little higher."
That's the plan: Anudike-Uzomah said he's more motivated than ever to match — or exceed — last week's performance.
Perhaps most importantly, he wants to ensure he leaves no gray area for the NCAA.
"But I'm still going to do what I can," he said. "It'll be better for the team if I get a strip (and forced fumble). If I do that same play 400 times, I'll still take that play over a sack, because it's giving our offense the ball. I'll be fine with that."