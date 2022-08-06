The old saying “like father, like son” certainly applies to the father-son duo of Martin and Nico Gramatica. For Kansas State fans, that’s a good thing as Commitment Day for 2024 seniors looms.
“It’s very exciting they want me there,” Nico said of Wildcat fans. “My dad left a legacy there. It’s nice getting the love from the fans and everyone there.”
Martin certainly did leave his legacy. The Argentine-born kicker was a two-time All-American at K-State and starred from 1994-98.
He passed his love for soccer and football to his oldest, Nico. And Nico’s football career took off faster and farther than any booming 73-yard kickoff he’s been officially measured to have.
That’s why September 1 is an important date for Nico and all 2024 seniors. It marks when college coaches can begin making offers to recruits.
Nico is an incoming junior at Cambridge Christian School in Tampa, Florida. So K-State fans will be getting more curious about future plans for another Gramatica wearing a No. 10 jersey.
A week ago Thursday, the Gramatica boys were back in Manhattan where Nico competed in a field goal competition at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Nine kickers competed in a charting of 12 field goals for each kicker from different yards out and from each hash mark as well as center of the field. When it got to 49 yards, two kickers remained.
One was Nico.
Both kickers split the uprights from 49. They moved to 53 yards. Nico drilled his perfectly with the right height and had a couple yards to spare. The other kicker missed and another Gramatica was a winner on the same field that his dad played on 25 years ago.
“He was happy how I competed and won,” Nico said of his dad. “He felt I kicked really well.”
And the Wildcat coaches?
“They told me congratulations and that I kicked really well,” Nico noted.
Kickers also showed what they can do in kickoffs. He legged one 73 yards, a couple in the low 70s and some in the high 60s.
It was not Nico’s first trip to the Sunflower State.
“The first time was in 2008 for my Ring of Honor (ceremony),” Martin said. “I was holding him in his diapers while receiving the plaque.”
Nico’s second trip to the Sunflower State came eight years later when his dad was inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.
Martin treated an ordinary point after touchdown kick as if he had hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth.
Martin would yell and cheer and eventually jump into a lineman’s arms.
Nico’s more subtle, he said.
“It’s whatever pops in my head, but I still celebrate.”
Nico has two personal mentors: his dad and uncle Santiago. And the family ties don’t end there. His younger brother Gaston, an incoming high school freshman, is his holder.
“It’s very exciting to know the role my family has,” Nico said. “We can practice anytime, and we can do what’s best for us.”
Nico only attempted one field goal last year as a sophomore. It was from 32 yards out, which sailed between the uprights. When it came to extra points, Automatica Gramatica 2.0 was perfect — 19-for-19.
His kickoffs as a sophomore averaged between 62-65 yards.
“I’ve done a lot of off-season work and gotten a lot better,” Nico said, whose farthest kick in practice this year has been 55 yards. “We also did some pooch kicks where I kicked it high and we recovered a couple of them.”
If there’s two seconds left in a 17-17 tie and the pigskin resting on the opposition’s 23-yard line, the right-footed beast is ready.
“Those situations I just know I can kick it,” he said. “You just don’t kill it. Go up there and feel it and kick it. “
Nico and Martin share a special relationship. It’s more than just father and son.
“(We’re) super close,” he said. “I can talk to him about anything. I started playing soccer at the age of 5. He was my coach then. He’s still coaching me today and now helps with my kicking.”
Nico said he was his own worst critic.
“dad helps me when my technique is wrong. He’s always teaching me when I mess up, but I’m my own worst critic.”
Nico also is striker for the West Florida Flames soccer club. Last year, he scored 30 goals and footed out 15 assists in 35 games.
“Yes sir,” Nico said. “I like both sports. It’s different, but I like working on both of them.”
But, just who is Nico the athlete?
“I’m always working hard. I want to be my best on and off the field,” he said. “Getting in the gym and running and practicing. Just getting better.”
And Nico the man?
“My love for my family and sports,” said the 3.8 GPA student. “Trying to do my best for my family, sports and school.”
If given the chance to play at K-State, Nico has a message for Wildcat fans.
“I will always give my best effort, and I will do everything I can to help the program,” he said.
And if the offer comes next month and he commits to K-State, he has one request.
“I would love to wear No. 10 in honor of my dad, yes sir,” he said.
“That would be a huge honor to get to wear No. 10,” he continued. “To think what No. 10 means here, yes sir. It would be a huge honor.”
Florida, Florida State and South Florida also have shown interest in Nico.
“But I haven’t visited any other schools other than Kansas State,” he said. “I love Kansas State.”
He said K-State is a perfect fit.
“Yes sir,” he said. “I love the facilities, the team atmosphere, coaches and staff who work there. It felt like family.”
Nico is envisioning someday walking through the tunnel and onto the field just like his dad a generation ago.
“It’s crazy that I’m here,” he said of that purple passion feeling. “This was my first camp in the same stadium where my dad played. It would be an awesome feeling. Yes sir.”
Nico said, “Yes sir,” several times during the interview which showed how polite and personable he was. Martin was extremely glad to hear that as a parent.
“That (compliment) means more than the football does,” the proud dad said.
“As a family, we are proud of Nico,” said Martin, who visited with Coach Snyder for 45 minutes Friday while Nico was kicking. “We’re very proud of his work ethic. He gets his work ethic from his Mom, not me. The time that he puts in is incredible.”