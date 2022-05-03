German Fajardo pitched six scoreless innings and Dylan Phillips earned his fourth save as Kansas State held on to defeat Wichita State 3-1 and sweep the season series Tuesday night.
Fajardo (4-1) allowed one hit and three total base runners while striking out a career-high 10 batters in his third start of the year. He held the Shockers (15-30, 4-11 American) hitless through 5 1/3 innings.
“I felt really calm out there,” Fajardo said. “I just felt like doing my thing, hitting my spots. Every time I go out there, I just try to do the best I can for my team. Today, I tried to keep it rolling from my past outings and keep doing good.”
Fajardo also pitched five innings and allowed no runs and two hits against Wichita State earlier in the season.
“This was as good as I’ve seen him,” K-State head coach Pete Hughes said. “He was down in the zone. He made big pitches. He put people away. He didn’t miss any spots tonight, but his stuff was electric.”
The Wildcats (23-21, 4-11 Big 12) managed just five hits, and nobody had more than one.
They scored all three of their runs in the third inning. Phillips struck a ground-rule double to left-center field to drive in Dominic Johnson, and then Nick Goodwin doubled in the next at-bat to drive in Kaelen Culpepper and Phillips.
“Difficult day to generate offense,” Hughes said. “That was a heavy air out there. I thought we did a great job. Any time you can get runs with two outs and two strikes, it’s a sign of a tough team and a tough player. That was a big hit by Goodwin and a big hit by Phillips.”
K-State loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh but Cole Johnson struck out to end the inning.
Blake Corsentino relieved Fajardo in the seventh. The Shockers got on the scoreboard in the top of the eighth when Chuck Ingram doubled to drive in Couper Cornblum, leaving runners at second and third with one out.
In the next at-bat Brock Rodden struck a line drive that could have scored two, but Phillips dove from his position at first base to snag the ball and retire the second out.
“We put the infield back, giving them a run, essentially, not giving them two,” Hughes said. “It would have made it a 3-2 game with a ground ball, even. (Rodden) hit it in the wrong spot. He probably hit it to the wrong guy, because Dylan’s going to make the pressure play and that was the pressure play.”
Immediately afterward, Hughes made the move to bring in Phillips to close out the game on the mound. He closed out the eighth right away with a ground out, but things got dicier in the ninth when Wichita State’s first two batters singled to put the tying run on-base.
“Just going out there and trying to make pitches,” Phillips said. “I thought I made some good pitches that they put some good swings on, and just had to trust it and keep going there with guys on base.
Phillips struck out Andrew Stewart, then coaxed a groundout from Payton Tolle, which advanced both runners and put the tying run in scoring position.
However, Ross Cadena grounded out to end the game.
“I love those games,” Hughes said. “I love where you’ve got to line up your defense. You’ve got to get into no doubles. You’re making moves on the mound. You’ve got to figure out if they were going to bunt there in the ninth or not. That’s what it’s all about for me. I love to see kids playing under pressure. If you want to be a great team, you’ve got to play well under pressure. I love learning a lot of lessons through winning, believe me.”
With the win, the Wildcats earned their first season sweep over the Shockers since 2016 after winning in Wichita 12-1 on April 18.
They will stay at home this weekend when they host a three-game series with Kansas. First pitch on Friday is set for 6 p.m.