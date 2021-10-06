K-State hopes to use the momentum from last week’s overtime victory over Kansas as it heads into Thursday’s home match versus No. 9 West Virginia.
“I think our mentality was right, and we believed in ourselves,” said K-State head coach Mike Dibbini, referring to the Wildcats’ 2-1 win in Lawrence. “Scoring first and being on our front foot allow us to have some confidence the rest of the game. I think the leadership came through in critical moments. Talk about key moments and details, that was one of those games that fell our way.”
Kansas tied the game after the Wildcats took the 1-0 lead, and while it went to overtime, the Wildcats scored the game-winning goal to pick up their first conference win of the season and avoid an 0-3 start.
The victory over their in-state rival — in Lawrence, no less — set off a wild celebration, as the Wildcats screaming in jubilation, and even did some karaoke as adrenaline coursed through their veins.
“It just puts a smile on my face because they continue to work hard and push each other to get better,” Dibbini said. “The fruit of their labor shows in a match like that. As a coach, watching it evolve and keep getting better each and every day (is great). We keep doing the right things, but then it just falls short because the lack of details in certain areas of the field. It is just nice to finally be awarded.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer said the energy and excitement the team experienced after the overtime victory remains.
“(The win) really slingshotted us into this week,” Werremeyer said. “The intensity is good. The desire is there. That is what we want.”
Not only did K-State score two goals against Kansas, but Werremeyer had one of the best outings of her college career, as she recorded a career-high 10 saves.
“She is capable of doing that,” Dibbini said. “Really showed how far she has come and bouncing back from a few games earlier in the Big 12. It is good confidence for us.”
K-State now has a 6-6-0 (1-2-0 Big 12) record. And West Virginia isn’t the only ranked foe that will come to town this week; No. 23 Baylor follows Sunday.
The Wildcats will host the Mountaineers at 7 p.m. Thursday, while the match versus the Bears will start at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“(West Virginia and Baylor) are both very athletic teams,” Dibbini said.
“They are both very good soccer teams — they are No. 1 and 2 in our conference and top 25. We have our hands full, but we believe in ourselves, and we believe that if we come to play for 90 minutes and focus on those details and continue to battle, we will put ourselves in good position to try to steal some points.”