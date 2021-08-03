Xavier Sneed will have a chance to showcase his skills in the NBA's summer league.
Sneed, a former Kansas State guard, received an invitation to play with the Charlotte Hornets' summer league team. The Hornets will compete in the NBA Summer League beginning Sunday and running through Aug. 17. Games will be played at both the Cox Pavilion and the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Sneed will wear No. 31 for the Hornets. He's joined on the team by Charlotte's 2021 draft picks (first rounders James Bouknight of UConn and Kai Jones of Texas and second rounder Scottie Lewis of Florida) as well as trio of second-round selections from the 2020 draft: Vernon Carey (Duke), Grant Riller (Charleston) and Nick Richards (Kentucky).
Other players on the 14-man squad include LiAngelo Ball, D.J. Carton (Marquette), Nate Darling (Delaware), Arnoldas Kulboka (Lithuania), Denzel Mahoney (Creighton), Cameron McGriff (Oklahoma State) and Kenny Williams (Louisville). Dutch Gaitley, a Hornets assistant, will serve as the head coach for the summer league team.
Sneed signed a contract with Charlotte’s G-League team, the Greensboro (N.C.) Swarm, following his four-year career (2016-20) at K-State.
He appeared in 13 of the Swarm’s 15-game schedule in 2020-21, which was shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sneed averaged 8.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per contest. He shot 36% from the field, and 28% on 3-pointers.
He now is the leading scorer — he's averaging 17.8 points per game — for the Niagara River Lions (Thorold, Ontario) of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL); he has started nine of the team's 11 contests.
During his time at K-State, Sneed earned All-Big 12 honorable mention status in both 2019 and 2020. He finished his career among the school's top 15 all-time in 12 categories. Sneed is one of just seven Wildcats to rank in the top 15 in points (1,463; 10th) and rebounds (612; 14th).
He is the only Wildcat to tally at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists and 150 steals in a career.
Charlotte's first game will be against Portland at 5 p.m. Sunday, which will air on NBA TV. The Hornets turn around and play the Sacramento Kings at 5 p.m. Monday (also airing on NBA TV) followed by a contest against the San Antonio Spurs at 2 p.m. Aug. 12. Either ESPNews or ESPNU will handle the broadcast duties for the Charlotte/San Antonio matchup. The Hornets wrap up their summer league slate Aug. 14, facing the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. on NBA TV.
After all 30 teams end their four preliminary games, the two teams with the best records will meet in the summer league championship game at 8 p.m. Aug. 17. The other 28 teams will play a fifth (and final) game on either Aug. 16 or 17.
Charlotte Hornets summer league schedule
- Sunday, Aug. 8 (Cox Pavilion/Las Vegas), 5 p.m. — Portland vs. Charlotte (NBA TV)
- Monday, Aug. 9 (Thomas & Mack Center/Las Vegas), 5 p.m. — Portland vs. Charlotte (NBA TV)
- Thursday, Aug. 12 (Cox Pavilion/Las Vegas), 2 p.m. — San Antonio vs. Charlotte (ESPNews/ESPNU)
- Saturday, Aug. 14 (Cox Pavilion/Las Vegas), 6 p.m. — Charlotte vs. Toronto (NBA TV)