On Wednesday night, Kansas State's men's basketball program made the type of history teams always want to avoid.
K-State lost 107-59 on the road against No. 2 Baylor, setting a program record for margin of defeat. The previous mark had stood nearly 87 years: Oklahoma obliterated K-State, 68-21, on Feb. 19, 1934.
Following Wednesday's historic loss in Waco, Texas, K-State head coach Bruce Weber met with reporters via Zoom.
Every word he uttered during the postgame press conference is below.
Opening statement
"There's not much I can say. I don't even know (where to begin). We're just going to be short tonight, because we've got to get back (to Manhattan). We've got an 11 a.m. game on Saturday, a very important game for us. (Baylor), they kicked our butts again, obviously. They made 3s — they make 3s against everybody, but against us, it seems like a lot more than that. (They made) 17 3s. They shared the ball. They had 23 assists. Again, transition points, points off turnovers, were a killer for us. We started two bigs (forwards Kaosi Ezeagu and Davion Bradford), just to try something different. We talked about getting it inside. We got it inside the first two (possessions). Both of those guys did not come up with baskets. I just think we get a little impatient. We haven't made 3s, and then we go back to the 3s. Then obviously the turnovers plague us.
"(Baylor is) really good. They've got a special group. They're undefeated for a reason. We tried something a little different on defense, but they're just so good. They read it and they make the right plays, the right passes. I've got to believe, unless something happens, they should win the league. They're going to be a team that's going to be playing into March, into April, I would expect. So not much else you can say.
"I thought I had seen it all, but our strength coach, Ben (O'Donnell) tore his Achilles (on Tuesday). My heart goes out to him and his family. He had to have surgery today and couldn't be with us. He's one of the best human beings I've ever been around, and a really, really good strength coach. You just almost want to cry, because you just don't — he just stepped and made a wrong step and boom, it tore. And then today we're getting on the bus. Well, the bus didn't start. So I literally had to walk to the game with our coaches. We shuttled, in a van, some of our players, and then we had some of our guys on a city bus. So just when you think it couldn't get worse, it did. But we've got to put it behind us and move forward and get ready for Texas A&M.
"I thought (freshman guard) Nijel (Pack) was struggling a little bit early, but we just wanted to get him some minutes. I thought he did a couple nice things. He had five assists, one turnover. I thought (freshman forward) Seryee (Lewis) gave us some energy late. Obviously it was when the score was a big margin, but he runs the court. He can do some things. He's just got to learn how to play a little better. (Freshman guard) Luke (Kasubke) was solid, because Luke just does what he can do. He doesn't try to overdo it. I think some of our guys all try to overdo it and try to make plays. If we're going to make any progress — I told them, 'Learn from (Baylor). They share the basketball. They move the basketball. They push the basketball. When they get a good opportunity for their teammate, they're happy for their teammate.' We just don't do that. We've got to get better at that if we're going to have any progress.
"So I don't know what other questions you would have, other than we've got to get back and we've got to get ready for Texas A&M. It's a huge game — biggest game of the year for us. We've got to see if we can get some positive energy and play our butts off against a team that's going to come and play. They play their tails off. (Texas A&M head coach) Buzz (Williams) has got them playing different zones. They play man. They come at you in a lot of different ways. They've shot a lot of 3s at times, but yet (they also) have some big guys. So it's important for us. We've got to (have) something good happen going into this last stretch (of the season), and then see, (when) we get everyone back and keep them healthy, see if we can make some progress."
Are players still motivated for the final nine games of the regular season?
"Well I hope so. If they're not, they won't play. We'll play the guys who want to be (out there). There are enough of them who want to be there. I think they will be (motivated). I just told them, if they're not going to come with great energy and a smile on their face and play hard, they're not going to play. That's all we can do right now. I know it's been hard. I know (the season) hasn't been what everyone expected, but you still are playing basketball at a college level on national TV, and you've got to come with that kind of energy and appreciate the opportunity and make the most of it."
Is there anything you specifically stressed to the team in pregame?
"It's your worst nightmare: (Baylor) made shots; we didn't make shots. We turned it over; they're so good at their efficiency in transition is just amazing. People have talked about five guards (Baylor has who) are really good — they definitely have three. The fourth one is a really great backup, maybe sixth man of the year. They're special. I told that to (Baylor head coach) Scott (Drew). I told you guys before, it reminds me of my Illinois team in '05. When you've got elite guards who know how to play and they're sharing the basketball, and then you've got big guys who know their roles, it's tough to go against, especially with a group that has struggled all year and is trying to figure it out. Right now, we don't have any rhythm here, and we've got to find some rhythm here as we move forward."
Is tonight's loss the worst defensive performance, as a team, of your head coaching career?
"I don't know if it was as bad tonight. They just know how to play and make shots. I thought we made some progress on defense against West Virginia. We started the two big guys. They hurt us in transition with the two bigs, because one, either we'd miss a shot or turn it over, and their big guys run so hard, now we had to have a guard back there. And (two), we just didn't match up well. We were afraid of that, but we thought we'd give it a go and do something different, give us a boost to start the game. Obviously, it didn't work."
Has the team made progress in practice that isn't translating to games?
"Against West Virginia, we had 28 turnovers, and they only scored 69 points — and five of them were at the end against our walk-ons, so it was really 64. You think of all those turnovers, it was pretty good (to hold West Virginia to that point total). Then they come back against Texas Tech on Monday night and score 88, against what's supposed to be one of the best defensive teams in the country. So I think we've made some strides. Obviously tonight was not our night. They just pick you apart. You do something, they read it. We did things on defense we haven't done all year tonight, just to see if we could do something different. Obviously, they're too good. They just know how to play. They pass the ball, they love each other and they share the ball. I just hope they stay healthy and continue to represent our conference in a positive fashion."
Baylor guard Davion Mitchell's open looks just missed assignments by K-State's inexperienced players?
"I think some of it is transition. They read it, they share it. Some of it is they play off their ball screens — they just know each other. I told our guys, 'Three years ago, they weren't doing these things.' I don't know what Mitchell (was doing), but he was redshirting. Jared Butler was not the player that he is (now), but he's made himself into a player. They got in the weight room. They got stronger. They've worked on their skills. They've all improved and they've bought into the team. You've got to give (Baylor senior guard/forward Mark) Vital — I know he doesn't get a lot of credit, but he might be as valuable as anyone because he punks you. He's physical. He knows what he is (and) plays his butt off. And then when you've got those other skilled guys, that makes him even more successful."
How much do you worry about this type of lopsided loss hurting the team's confidence going forward?
"It's hard. I just said, 'We've got to come back.' Obviously, we can't even practice tomorrow, because you're going to get back late. We'll do a lot of prep and shooting and talking, and then Friday has got to be a great practice. They've got to come with that energy and believe that they can win. I've talked for a while about the last 10 (regular-season games), when we've got everyone back, to see what we're about. That's the mark they can leave. We're almost starting over, to be honest. We'll see what they do with it."
During the first half of tonight's game, ESPN's broadcasters questioned your players' pride. Did you ask yourself that same question at any point tonight?
"I don't think so. (Baylor is) just good. I didn't think our guys quit at all. I thought they kept playing. (Baylor is) just really, really good, and they're good at what they do, and what they do is something we're not good at, so it's not a great matchup for us right now."
Are your young players showing progress? Are they playing in Big 12 games they're not prepared for?
"I think a little bit of both. I was talking to (executive associate athletics director and internal operations and event manager) Casey Scott on the walk to the game, and part of it is, we haven't practiced. We haven't practiced together. I think (assistant) Coach (Jermaine) Henderson brought it up to me today I think we've only had seven practices as a team, and those were back at the start. So we didn't have the chance to prepare. These guys (at Baylor) have been together for two straight years. They know what's going on. Some of them (have been there) three years, with Vital four years. So they know what's going on. They know how to play. We just didn't have that chance. We didn't have the summer to get strong. We didn't have the summer to work on our game. We didn't have the fall to do those things. It's the worst-case scenario, the worst storm. I'm not making an excuse; I'm just telling you what it is. The worst thing probably is that we put a real young team — a new team — in a really, really good league, against some of the best, elite teams in the country. You've had to take your lumps. So now, what do you learn? That's what I told them afterward, 'What do you learn from this? Why are these guys special? Where do you want to get? If you want to get there, you're going to have to get in the weight room. You're going to have to work on your game constantly. You're going to have to learn how to play.' All those things have got to happen if we're going to make any progress. So again, I told them, 'I'll play whoever comes any plays with energy and wants to be there and has pride."
Did you like how players responded to your postgame message?
"I don't know. I'll know (Thursday). I'll know Friday. I said, 'What did you learn? What did you learn from playing an elite team that knows how to play, that is very, very good and makes the right plays, shares the basketball, guards, knows their roles and plays hard every possession?' Hopefully you learn from that. Now if you learn from that, what are you going to do about it? That's the whole thing. So you'll know Saturday at 11 o'clock (how we responded to tonight's postgame message), by how we play and the pride we have and the intensity we play at. I believe it's going to be there. I hope it's there. I want it for these guys, so that they can take a step."