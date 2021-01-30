The Kansas State women’s basketball team has lost all six of its Big 12 games this season. It’s the program’s worst start in conference play in nearly 30 years.
The Wildcats (5-8, 0-6 Big 12) lost to Iowa State on the road 91-69, followed by a 62-52 home setback to then-ranked No. 20 Texas. Then, K-State went on pause for nearly a month because of coronavirus issues within the program.
K-State resumed its season Jan. 20 against West Virginia. The Wildcats struggled down the stretch in the fourth quarter, as the Mountaineers scored the game’s final 21 points to take a 65-56 win.
In the following two games — Kansas and Oklahoma State — K-State crumbled in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma State ended on a 15-0 run to walk away with a 69-55 victory. In the Sunflower Showdown, K-State couldn’t produce offensively in the fourth quarter, losing in Lawrence 70-63.
Kansas State showed improvement against Iowa State on Thursday — the Wildcats competed to the final buzzer — but in the end, Iowa State pulled out a 62-60 victory at Bramlage Coliseum.
(Against Iowa State), we really showed how much improvement we have had,” sophomore guard Emilee Ebert said Friday. “We played really well as a team. It was encouraging to see that, to know that we had a chance at the end. Hopefully (we) pull it off next time.”
Head coach Jeff Mittie was pleased with what he saw in the game’s closing minute, despite losing for the sixth time in as many games.
“I thought our effort was really good,” Mittie said. “I thought we got some critical stops. When it is 54-all down the stretch, you take that kind of defense all the time. We got three stops. We just could not score and did not execute those things very well. I thought our defense was good. I thought we were physical in the right spots. I thought our team defense was good and true to the scout(ing report).”
Mittie said the ongoing pandemic does not consume his every waking thought. He simply is dealing with the circumstances — and making sure he does what he can to keep his team healthy to play 40-minute game at full speed.
“This year is like no other,” Mittie said. “The thing for us right now is just to continue to the best you can when you leave the arena. You just need to make the corrections and (focus on) the things we need to do better to improve the next time. I think we have done that in terms of cutting down the turnovers. We have done some things that have been better each game. I am seeing better improvement.
“We are only nine days into being back. But it feels like a lot more because of the amount of games (we have played). I (have) got to pay close attention to how their bodies feel. Paying close attention to making sure their minds and legs are fresh for (Oklahoma). That is my main concern.”
After a tough loss to Iowa State, the Wildcats admitted they were disappointed. But they still had improved from their previous outings.
“My main concern in the locker room after a tough loss like that is to keep their spirits up, to make sure they come with the same excitement about practice the next day,” Mittie said. “In evaluating the film, there are things we are working on today. Now I have had time to process it; I have had time to review the game a couple times. There are things we’ve got to continue to do better.”
As it forges onward, K-State now turns its attention to Sunday, when it welcomes Oklahoma (5-7, 2-5) to town for a 1 p.m. tipoff.
The Wildcats hope they’ll be on the right side of the scoreboard once the final whistle blows.
“We are making some strides,” Mittie said. “There were things that we executed well. As in any game that is a two-point game, there are plays we left on the floor that we would like to do better.”
The Wildcats are eager for Sunday to arrive.
“Everyone on the team knows that this is a very winnable game,” star center Ayoke Lee said. “We want to win, and we need to win. There will be more energy and maybe some more nerves (for this game), because we know this is a winnable game. Every game is winnable, but this one is more winnable than any game we have been in so far.”