In this file photo, Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz directs her team during a match against Iowa State at Bramlage Coliseum in September. The Wildcats fell at TCU in four-sets on Thursday.
Kansas State volleyball fell at TCU Thursday night in four-sets (24-25, 17-25, 25-23, 16-25) thanks to a error-filled performance by the Wildcats.
K-State committed 13 more attacking errors in the match (36 to 23) and also out-paced the Horned Frogs in service errors 13-7.
“I don’t want to take anything away from TCU, as I thought they played exceptionally well,” Wildcat head coach Suzie Fritz said in a release. “We hurt ourselves way too much in this one. We cannot make that many service or attack errors."
K-State was also held under a .100 team hitting percentage (.096) for the second-straight game
It wasn't all bad for the Wildcats, though.
The Wildcat had a season-high 16 blocks, 10 of which came from sophomore middle blocker Kadye Fernholz, a career high.
Sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter finished with her 10th double-double of the season with 13 kills and 10 digs.
Offensively, the Horned Frogs were led by Taylor Raiola with 15 kills and 12 digs.
Set one was a squeaker.
There were 11 tie scores and four lead changes. K-State went off on a 5-2 run to tie things up at 23 but TCU scored three of the final four points to capture the set.
K-State hit a negative hitting percentage in set two, committing nine error with only 8 kills.
K-State got within two at 17-15 after a 4-0 Wildcat run but the Horned Frogs closed the set 8-2, giving TCU a 2-0 lead in the match.
In the lone K-State set win, Carter hit .364 with six kills while K-State hit a match best .229.
The Wildcats held off TCU despite eight ties and four lead changes to close out the set on three-straight points.
Sophomore libero Mackenzie Morris, who is also the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, grabbed six of her team-leading 13 digs in the set.
The Wildcats carried that strong momentum into set four, scoring the first three points of the set before an 8-3 TCU run put the Frogs ahead 13-10.
TCU grew its lead to as much as seven on its way to the win.
K-State streak of five-straight wins over the Horned Frogs was snapped with Thursday night's loss.
Both teams will play again in Fort Worth Friday evening at 6:30 p.m.