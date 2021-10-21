In this file photo from last year, Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz directs her team during a match against Iowa State at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State lost a road match against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday.
Kansas State volleyball fell at TCU Thursday night in four sets (24-25, 17-25, 25-23, 16-25) thanks to a error-filled performance by the Wildcats.
K-State committed 13 more attacking errors in the match (36 to 23) and also outpaced the Horned Frogs in service errors 13-7.
“I don’t want to take anything away from TCU, as I thought they played exceptionally well,” Wildcat head coach Suzie Fritz said in a release. “We hurt ourselves way too much in this one. We cannot make that many service or attack errors.”
K-State also was held under a .100 team hitting percentage (.096) for the second straight match.
There still were highlights for the Wildcats despite the loss, though.
The Wildcats had a season-high 16 blocks, 10 of which came from sophomore middle blocker Kadye Fernholz, a career high.
Sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter finished with her 10th double-double of the season with 13 kills and 10 digs.
Taylor Raiola led the Horned Frogs with 15 kills and 12 digs.
Set 1 was a squeaker.
There were 11 tie scores and four lead changes. K-State went on a 5-2 run to tie it at 23, but TCU scored three of the final four points to capture the set.
K-State hit a negative hitting percentage in Set 2, committing nine errors with only eight kills.
K-State got within two, 17-15, after a 4-0 run, but the Horned Frogs closed the set winning eight of the last 10 points to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
In the lone K-State set win, Carter hit .364 with six kills while K-State hit a match best .229.
The Wildcats held off TCU despite eight ties and four lead changes to close out the set with three straight points.
Sophomore libero Mackenzie Morris, who also is the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, record six of her team-leading 13 digs in the set.
The Wildcats carried that momentum into Set 4, scoring the first three points before an 8-3 TCU spurt put the hosts ahead 13-10.
TCU extended its lead to as many as seven on its way to the win.
Thursday’s loss snapped a five-match winning streak K-State had against TCU.
The teams play again at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.