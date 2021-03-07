After splitting the first two games of the weekend series with Eastern Illinois, Kansas State looked poised to win the third.
After a four-run fifth inning, the Wildcats led 7-2.
Starting pitcher Connor McCullough had pitched well for five and two-thirds innings.
But with K-State leading 7-4 in the seventh, Eastern Illinois’ bats caught fire.
The Panthers exploded to score seven runs — six of them with two outs — to move ahead 11-7.
They added three insurance runs after Dane Toppel drilled a three-run homer to left field in the eighth, stretching the lead to 14-7 — too much for the Wildcats to overcome.
Eastern Illinois’ clutch hitting against K-State’s bullpen allowed the Panthers to win the rubber game and the weekend series at Tointon Family Stadium.
“We were trying to build the lead,” Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes said. “When the wind is blowing like (it was), there is no lead that is safe enough, and that was proven today. I was coaching the game like it was a one-run game. Credit Eastern Illinois. They kept extending innings. They took advantage of our miscues. They got some big hits and momentum going. They played better than we did defensively.”
K-State (6-4) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Sophomore outfielder Dylan Phillips singled to left center field, which scored senior infielder Cameron Thompson from third base. The ball hit the ground just before Eastern Illinois’ left fielder could catch it.
The Panthers (7-5) tied the game after an off-target throw to first base caused the ball to roll to the visiting dugout. Then senior catcher Chris Ceballos caught an Eastern Illinois runner stealing second in the top of the second — but not before a runner scored from third base.
The Wildcats’ bats came alive in the third and fifth innings. Back-to-back home runs from Thompson and junior outfielder Zach Kokoska in the bottom of the third inning put K-State back in front 3-2.
Then Nick Goodwin hit a home run to left field, and Ceballos hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Dylan Phillips from third base. Junior infielder Kamron Willman came through with a two-out RBI triple to score Terrence Spurlin. Those at-bats coupled with McCullough’s performance — four earned runs, seven hits and six strikeouts — helped the Wildcats build a 7-2 lead in the fifth inning.
The defensive mistakes that followed squandered that advantage. K-State made two fielding errors in the sixth inning that led to two unearned runs to keep the Panthers alive.
Eastern Illinois’ Lucas DiLuca drilled a line drive to the shortstop with two outs, and the ball bounced off his glove before rolling into left field. That error cut the Wildcats’ lead to 7-4.
“We made two errors that extended the inning, which is the unfortunate thing,” Hughes said. “(McCullough) pitched well enough for us to get a win.”
Hughes threw 109 pitches before leaving the game with two outs in the sixth inning.
The freshman pitcher said he was pleased with his performance.
“I kept (Eastern Illinois) off balance with off-speed (pitches),” Mccullough said. “It worked out pretty well. No home runs. My pitch count was getting (high). I got two quick outs, and then there was an error that kept the inning alive. If my pitch count had not gotten (that high), I think he would have let me finish (the inning).”
Eastern Illinois took over the game in the seventh. Christian Pena kick-started the inning with a home run to left field.
And two outs later, the Panthers strung together several hits to score six more runs.
The Wildcats committed five errors that led to 10 Panther runs Sunday. The seventh inning started the Wildcats’ slide.
“If we just played generic defense we do not even get to that point,” Hughes said. “It was a frustrating day, that is for sure. We did not play well enough to win in any phase of the game offensively. Pitching-wise late (in the game), that is as bad as it gets.”
K-State doesn’t have much time to work on its defense before its next series. South Dakota State comes to Manhattan on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“You’ve got to have a quick turnaround,” Hughes said. “We will have a day off (Monday). And we will take a really good pregame on Tuesday and cover some areas that need to be covered. We’ve got to keep playing to get better.”