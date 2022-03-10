Kansas State has started its search for a new men’s basketball head coach following the resignation of Bruce Weber Thursday morning.
Here are eight names to look out for over the next several weeks as athletics director Gene Taylor begins his hunt for the 25th K-State men’s basketball coach in school history.
Brad Underwood, Illinois
The clear No. 1 choice for a large swath of K-State fans. Underwood, a former Wildcat player and assistant coach, wanted the job after Frank Martin was chased off to South Carolina by John Currie, but didn’t get it.
Since then, he’s had success at every place he’s coached, including a Final Four appearance as an assistant at South Carolina and five conference titles between his time as head coach of Stephen F. Austin and Illinois.
The cost may be prohibitive, though. Getting the Wildcats’ favorite son back home would run K-State an estimated $9 million.
Even if K-State could afford him, it’s not a sure thing that Underwood would leave his strong rebuilding job in Champaign to come back to a very high-pressure situation at his alma mater.
Tim Jankovich, SMU
If Brad Underwood is K-State’s favorite son, then Tim Jankovich would be the prodigal son.
A former star point guard in the late ’70s and early ’80s for Jack Hartman’s Wildcats, Jankovich rebounded from a mediocre stint at North Texas early in his career and caught on as an assistant with Bill Self at Illinois for one season and Kansas for five season.
Jankovich had a successful run at Illinois State before jumping on with Larry Brown at SMU. He shed his head coach-in-waiting title for the Mustangs in the 2015-16 season, and has gone on to post a 123-62 record since then.
It’s been thought in the past that K-State fans resented the fact that Jankovich spent so much time with arch-rival Kansas and a former Jayhawk head coach, Brown, but one would have to imagine that if he wanted to come back to Manhattan, those transgressions would be easily forgiven.
Grant McCasland, North Texas
McCasland is a former Baylor player and an assistant under Scott Drew that has made his mark at North Texas as a mid-major power.
He has led the Mean Green to a 102-56 roverall record over five years, including two Conference USA regular season titles and a tournament title.
North Texas had a memorable win over four seed Purdue as the 13 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament.
McCasland is only 45 years old and has strong connections in the state of Texas that could be leveraged in recruiting.
Niko Medved, Colorado State
Medved is the head coach at Colorado State and a former head coach at Drake and Furman.
After a 12-20 first season with the Rams, Colorado State is 64-24 in the last three seasons including a 25-4 record this season and a No. 23 ranking in the AP poll.
The Rams are poised to earn an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time since 2013. It would be only the school’s fourth since 1991.
Medved was an assistant coach under Tim Miles at Colorado State from 2007 to 2013.
Miles was the head coach at North Dakota State from 2001 to 09 and was hired by K-State athletics director Gene Taylor, and they are still, apparently, quite close, so a vote of confidence from Miles might go a long way.
Chris Jans, New Mexico State
A mid-major star with several local connections, Jans has a 119–31 record through five seasons in Las Cruces.
He has won four Western Athletic Conference regular season titles and two tournament titles. He has made the NCAA Tournament three times and is poised for a fourth this season.
Before his time at New Mexico State, Jans coached at Bowling Green for just one season and was fired after a night of drunken, inappropriate behavior at a bar that culminated in a video of the coach grabbing a woman from behind.
He was an assistant coach at Wichita State for seven years under Gregg Marshall, ending with the Shocker’s undefeated 2013-14 regular season.
The Shockers made the Final Four the year before.
Jans’ daughter, Maddie, graduated from K-State in 2019.
Darian DeVries, Drake
DeVries is another hot mid-major name after four strong seasons in the Missouri Valley.
DeVries played at Northern Iowa before a 17-year assistant coaching stint at Creighton under former K-State head coach Dana Altman and Greg McDermott.
DeVries has a 94-38 record during his time at Drake but only has one conference title.
Jeff Linder, Wyoming
Another Mountain West coach on the rise, Linder has quickly turned things around in Laramie, improving from a eighth-place finish at 14-11 last year to a 25-7 record so far this season.
Linder excelled at North Colorado, ending four seasons there with a 80-50 record, but never found a way to win the Big Sky, finishing second in his final two years.
The Cowboys are solidly in the NCAA Tournament this season, something they’ve only done two other times since 1988.
Linder also spent three years as an assistant coach at Emporia State.
One knock against the Wyoming head coach is that he’s never coached at a Power-5 school.
KT Turner, Oklahoma
The only assistant coach on the list, Turner arrived in Norman at the end of last season when Porter Moser took over for the Sooners.
Turner is a Manhattan native and a former associate head coach under Jankovich at SMU for seven seasons.
He’s was also an assistant coach at Texas under Shaka Smart for one season and Wichita State during its run to the Final Four.
He is the son of former Dana Altman assistant coach, Ken Turner.