Gracie Bindbeutel’s goal in the first five minutes proved to be enough as Oklahoma State spoiled Kansas State soccer’s Big 12 home opener 1-0 Sunday afternoon at Buser Family Park.
Bindbeutel took a pass from Olyvia Dowell on the left side of the goal and chipped a shot over goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer for her third goal of the season.
“We’ve got to figure out a way from a mentality standpoint to have better starts, not getting back on our heels a little bit,” said Wildcats head coach Mike Dibbini. “We did that at Iowa State; we dodged some bullets. We did it again today; they punished us for it.”
After the lackluster start, K-State (4-5-2, 0-1-1 Big 12) settled into a physical defensive battle with the Cowgirls.
Oklahoma State (9-1-1, 2-0-0 Big 12) finished with 10 total shots, five of which were on goal. Werremeyer made four saves for the Wildcats to keep the Cowgirls off the scoreboard the rest of the game.
“They’ve got an experienced group there,” Dibbini said. “They know how to win tight games in key moments. They punished us on that one moment, and then they were organized the rest of the game.”
K-State managed just five total shots, none of which were on goal. That included an opportunity for Marisa Weichel, who collected the ball in the chaos of a late corner kick and blasted a shot over the goal in the final minute.
Sophie Harlan nearly tied the game just before halftime, but her shot went wide to the right of the goal.
However, despite the few shot attempts, Dibbini was pleased with his team on offense they were able to create.
“We created some chances,” he said. “We even had a shot off at the very end. It shows that we’re creating chances, we’re having opportunities, something that we haven’t done in this program before. We’re going toe-to-toe with teams. We’re moving forward in the right direction. We just didn’t get the result today.”
Oklahoma State had seven corners to K-State’s five, and maintained 53% of the possession time.
Dibbini said he thought the Cowgirls were one of the top three teams in the Big 12 this year, and his team’s performance against them was a positive sign.
“I think we could take a lot of confidence out of this game, that we can play with anybody in the conference if we can focus on the start of the game,” he said.