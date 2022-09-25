09162022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-3

Kansas State defender Kursten von Klahr and Colorado State defender Kenady Leighton compete for the ball during the Wildcats’ 3-0 non-conference win against the Rams on Sept. 15 at Buser Family Park.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Gracie Bindbeutel’s goal in the first five minutes proved to be enough as Oklahoma State spoiled Kansas State soccer’s Big 12 home opener 1-0 Sunday afternoon at Buser Family Park.

Bindbeutel took a pass from Olyvia Dowell on the left side of the goal and chipped a shot over goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer for her third goal of the season.

Recommended for you