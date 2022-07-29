Derby running back and former Kansas State commit Dylan Edwards, right, trades jersey's with Maize South's Evan Cantu who is currently a freshman walk-on with the Wildcats. Edwards announced that he was decommitting from K-State Friday evening on social media.
After just 36 days as a Kansas State pledge, four-star Derby running back and Wildcat legacy Dylan Edwards Friday evening announced that he was decommitting and reopening his recruitment.
"At this moment I'd like to thank the whole Kansas State staff and fan base for this amazing opportunity to become a Wildcat," Edwards said in a post on social media. "After recent thoughts and talks with my family, I'd like to de-commit and take a step back, and re-open my recruitment. Kansas State will always have a special place in my heart, but you get this opportunity one time, and with God's grace, I'll pick what is best for me."
The 2021 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, Edwards put up 3,214 all-purpose yards and 40 total touchdowns for the Panthers who were state runners-up last season in Class 6A.
Notably, Edwards picked up a scholarship offer from Notre Dame last week and plans to visit South Bend on Thursday, according to a report from 247Sports.
Edwards is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Kansas and 19th best running back in the country.
He is the son of former Wildcat running back Leon Edwards who played under Bill Snyder from 1992 to 1994.