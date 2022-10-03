10032022-mer-spt-kstatefb-22

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez scrambles while being covered by Texas Tech defensive lineman Myles Cole during a Big 12 Conference game Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Martinez and junior linebacker Khalid Duke earned Big 12 weekly honors following their win over the Red Raiders.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

For the second week in a row, two Kansas State football players earned player of the week honors from the Big 12 on Monday.

Junior linebacker Khalid Duke was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week while senior quarterback Adrian Martinez was named newcomer of the week.

