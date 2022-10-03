Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez scrambles while being covered by Texas Tech defensive lineman Myles Cole during a Big 12 Conference game Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Martinez and junior linebacker Khalid Duke earned Big 12 weekly honors following their win over the Red Raiders.
For the second week in a row, two Kansas State football players earned player of the week honors from the Big 12 on Monday.
Junior linebacker Khalid Duke was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week while senior quarterback Adrian Martinez was named newcomer of the week.
The honor is Duke’s first and the second in as many weeks for Martinez. Junior safety Kobe Savage earned newcomer of the week status last week after the Wildcats downed Oklahoma and senior wide receiver and return man Phillip Brooks was the special teams player of the week after the Wildcats beat Missouri in the second week of the season.
Duke ended Saturday’s win over Texas Tech with eight tackles — three of which were sacks. His sack total is tied for the fourth most in a game in school history.
He and junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah each had three sacks on Saturday, marking the first time in school history that two players have done that in the same game.
Duke is tied for seventh in the Big 12 in sacks after coming off a 2021 season where he missed the majority of the year due to injury.
Meanwhile, Martinez found major success on the ground, putting up a career-high 171 yards rushing to go along with three touchdowns. He added another 116 yards through the air and another score. Through five weeks, Martinez has yet to turn the ball over.
Martinez and junior star running back Deuce Vaughn have ran for at least 100 yards in the last two games which marks the first time in school history that the Wildcats have had two 100-yard rushers in consecutive games.
Martinez is just the third Power 5 quarterback in the last 15 years to total 300 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in a two-game span, joining Heisman winners Lamar Jackson (2016, Louisville) and Cam Newton (2010, Auburn).
The Wildcats are ranked 20th in the country in both the Associated Press poll and the AFCA Coaches Poll and are prepping to take their undefeated conference record on the road to Ames, Iowa on Saturday for a game versus Iowa State.
The Wildcats have lost three of the last four versus the Cyclones and have not won in Ames since the 2016 season.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.