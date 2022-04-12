Jareem Dowling compared himself to “a kid in a candy store” when it comes to his new opportunity to represent Kansas State as one of its men’s basketball assistant coaches.
Dowling has drawn attention for his enthusiastic social media presence ever since head coach Jerome Tang announced his hiring on March 29.
For him, it’s all about representing the K-State brand, and if he can do it alongside the likes of Drew Brees and Maria Taylor, he will.
“I’m all about endorsing the brand and the university that I work for,” Dowling said. “I have an opportunity to represent such a prestigious university, both academically and athletically, and I’m never going to take it for granted.”
But Dowling wasn’t hired merely as a marketing gimmick. He has been an assistant for 16 years, serving at the junior college, NCAA Division II and — since 2011 — Division I levels. He made the jump to K-State from North Texas, where he helped lead the Mean Green to Conference USA regular season championships in 2019-20 and 2021-22 and a Conference USA tournament title in 2020-21
In addition to that experience, Dowling has been the head coach of the U.S. Virgin Islands Junior National Team since 2007 while also serving as an assistant for the Senior National Team.
The staffs to which he’s belonged have been consistently successful, averaging 23 wins each season, including at least 20 wins twice and at least 30 wins three times.
Many of the places he’s been have been renovation projects, so Dowling isn’t batting an eye at the fact that there are only three scholarship players still remaining from last season’s Wildcats squad.
“With my background, coming from junior college and having to replace players every year or every other year, it’s something I’m very accustomed to, and I’ve done it in my career for a long time,” he said. “I’ve had the opportunity to help rebuild three programs in my career. One is Slippery Rock, Arkansas State with Coach Grant McCasland and Ross Hodge and then North Texas. So the challenge is normal for me and I’m excited about it.”
Dowling has known Tang since 2007 and the arrangement at K-State will be a bit of a role reversal.
For years, Tang has been Dowling’s assistant for the U.S. Virgin Islands’ Junior National Team.
Dowling is also somewhat of a coaching great-nephew of Tang’s, since North Texas head coach Grant McCasland previously served alongside Tang at Baylor from 2011-2016.
They’re more than just professional associates, though. Dowling described Tang as “a mentor and a big brother figure.” Tang even officiated Dowling’s wedding on Oct. 31, 2018.
“He’s confident within himself and the people that he’s with,” Dowling said of Tang. “He’s not worried about sitting in a certain chair. I’m excited about it. I love him. I love his family and my family loves him too.”
The two coaches also share an emphasis on faith. Dowling said K-State’s would be “a faith-based staff that believes in the high power of God,” something that resonates profoundly with Tang’s own comments.
As coaches, they’re both dynamic, enthusiastic and humble competitors, who lead by example, who know what it takes to win the right way and commit to doing it, even in those moments when the spotlight isn’t on them and there’s little glory to be had.
“I’m never going to ask anybody to do something that I can’t do myself,” Dowling said. “That’s how Coach Tang is, that’s how he’s always been, and that’s my motto. Whatever Coach needs me to do, whatever the team needs me to do. Grant McCasland taught me over the last six years, it’s about winning. So I don’t care who gets the credit as long as we get that W. I’m willing to do whatever it takes: making copies, go and get coffee, it doesn’t matter.”
Dowling doesn’t see the K-State job as a challenge because it has some key assets.
First, there’s the fact that the Wildcats get to play in the Big 12, which he described as “flashy as rappers” and as “cool as a country singer.”
Then, there are the fans, about whom he’s been telling recruits and their parents, “I’m a 40-year-old, out of shape, and these people are loving me and I just can’t imagine the love they’ll show for you.”
The first few weeks of the Tang era at K-State have been marked by departures from the program, but Dowling believes that those recruits will be eager to become Wildcats. And while Tang said it wouldn’t take long for success to come to K-State, Dowling offered a counterbalance regarding the need to make sure the staff finds the right players.
“We’re not worried about building it quickly,” he said. “We’re not worried about making it a microwave situation. We want to put it in the oven and put it at 350 and have it bake correctly and take it out, look at it and put it back in and make sure it’s ready to eat when it’s time to eat.”