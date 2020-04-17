Early Tuesday afternoon, K-State coach Bruce Weber hopped a Zoom call, like he often has since the majority of the country has shifted to a work-from-home approach to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
This was new to Weber, though. This was the first time he made a team call and included new signees Seryee Lewis and Rudi Williams, both of whom signed with the Wildcats on Thursday to bring Weber’s 2020 class one step closer to completion.
“The first thing I said: I can’t be more excited about it,” Weber said. “The group that we’ve been able to sign, to add these two guys late, you feel good about them.”
Most people in the college basketball orbit do, too. This is a consensus top-25 recruiting class. Rivals ranks it at No. 18, while 247Sports ranks it No. 23. ESPN slots the class at No. 24 nationally.
Here are the players in the class, which could expand by one player in the weeks ahead: Freshmen Davion Bradford, Luke Kasubke, Selton Miguel and Nijel Pack, plus Williams and Lewis. Add in transfer Kaosi Eseagu, who joined the team last season but sat out, and the class includes seven players.
That means K-State’s 2020-21 team will include more newcomers (7) than returning players (5).
The last time that happened: The 2015-16 class, which included the heralded trio of Barry Brown, Dean Wade and Kamau Stokes.
“We’ve talked about it,” Weber said. “(It’s) a lot like when you had the group with Dean and Kam and Barry, but now you even have more guys. You’ve got talent, you’ve got some depth, you’ve got some versatility.”
Weber has a case for all three descriptions, actually.
Kasubke and Bradford, both St. Louis natives, bring different games to the table. Kasubke, a guard who starred at Chaminade, provides floor-spacing capabilities with his shooting and defensive potential with his 6-foot-5 frame. Bradford, a 7-footer, used his size to smother opponents at the rim on defense and dominate around it on offense.
Weber described Williams as an improved 3-point shooter who trafficks in distributing and the 6-foot-9 Lewis as a willing shooter who feels more comfortable using his athleticism to burn opponents on both ends of the floor.
“We’ll see if he can guard,” Weber said of Williams, a standout at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona.
Miguel and Pack are likely the most athletic of the group. They also fill the most dire needs of the team, which lost guards Cartier Diarra and David Sloan to offseason transfers.
Miguel, a star at the renowned West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Florida, averaged 20.6 points and 4.4 assists per game in his senior campaign. He suffered a season-ending thumb injury on Feb. 29, but his club reached the semifinal round of The Grind Session World Championships.
Pack, a 5-foot-10 point guard, posted season averages of 17.7 points and 4.2 assists in his senior season at Lawrence Central in Indianapolis. Weber hopes Pack can help the Wildcats fill the hole — to some extent — left by Diarra and the pass-first Sloan.
Ezeagu, a transfer from UTEP who joined the Wildcats in January and will gain eligibility to play in December, averaged 3.2 points on a team-best 56.9 percent shooting in his one season with the Miners.
At some level, though, this all begs the question: Will this class help K-State score?
The Wildcats have struggled to do so of late. They averaged 64.2 points per game last season, good for ninth in the Big 12, and besides — they’ve already lost a sizable chunk of that this offseason.
With the departures of graduates Xavier Sneed, Makol Mawien and Pierson McAtee, as well as transfers James Love, Nigel Shadd, Shaun Williams, Diarra and Sloan, the Wildcats are losing 64% of their scoring from last season.
That means it’s up to returners Mike McGuirl, Levi Stockard, DaJuan Gordon, Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy to show the seven newcomers the way.
The good news for K-State is that Weber is well aware of the scoring problem.
Whether it gets solved next season remains to be seen.
“I think you have scoring,” Weber said of the recruiting class. “I know that’s a concern. It’s a concern of ours. I know it’s a concern of our fans. Who’s going to score for us? I think you’ve got some guys that can step right in and score the basketball. I think it’s got a little bit of everything, and it’s got — for the most part — guys that have come from winning programs. I think that’s always important.”