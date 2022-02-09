The Kansas State men proved that they could play with the No. 10 team in the country during the first half of their home loss to Baylor Wednesday evening.
The second half proved the exact opposite as the Wildcats were absolutely outmanned down low and bullied into a 75-60 defeat.
Sophomore Nijel Pack continued to make his case for a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team, scoring 31 points on 10-of-19 shooting.
Pack has scored 30 or more twice this season, both versus top 10 foes.
Senior Mark Smith had 17 points for K-State and after that, no Wildcat player had more than four.
K-State jumped out to an early 12-6 lead after a 7-0 run that featured one of two Pack 3s in the first half.
Pack broke K-State legend Steve Henson’s school record for consecutive games with a made 3-pointer. His streak — and the record — now stand at 26-straight games.
Baylor was incredibly careless with the ball in the first half, turning it over seven times
The Wildcats led by as much as seven, 20-13, in the first half before the Bears roared back, outscoring K-State 14-7 to tie things up at 27.
Baylor and K-State knotted up three more times before the half ended in a 34-34 dead heat.
Nijel Pack and Mark Smith combined for 26 of K-State’s 34 and no other Wildcat had more than two points in the first 20 minutes.
Baylor opened the second half on a 8-1 run halted by a Pack jumper three and a half minutes in.
The Wildcats went more than four minutes before scoring again, allowing Baylor a 12-0 run.
Foul trouble also struck K-State in the first several minutes of the second half as Mike McGuirl picked up his third foul and Marquis Nowell picked up his third and fourth fouls within the first several minutes of the second half.
K-State found some life after trotting out a five-guard lineup of Nowell, Pack, Smith, McGuirl and Luke Kasubke. The small-ball group scored seven straight and got K-State back within single digits, 53-45, with 11:29 to play.
The Wildcats would get no closer than that as poor shooting, turnovers and inability to stop Baylor from scoring in the paint allowed the Bears to coast through the final 10 minutes of the game and secure the win.
Baylor won the points in the paint battle by 18 when the two teams met in Waco on Jan. 25 and on Tuesday, it was just as bad. The Bears outscored K-State 40-24 down low.
Wildcat bigs combined for five points and six rebounds.
K-State will regroup over the next several days before traveling up to Ames to face Iowa State on Saturday. The game is scheduled to tipoff at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.