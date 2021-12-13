Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn (22) goes through warmup drills before the team’s game against Baylor at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Nov. 20. Vaughn on Monday earned a spot on the Associated Press’ All-America first team as an all-purpose player.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn on Monday earned one of the most prestigious honors in college football: a spot on the Associated Press’ All-America first team.
A sophomore from Round Rock, Texas, Vaughn was selected to the AP’s first team as an all-purpose player.
Vaughn’s selection puts him in elite company: The last Wildcat to be a first-team AP All-American was Jordy Nelson in 2007. He is the first K-State freshman or sophomore to be a first-team AP All-America pick since David Allen landed a spot as a punt returner in 1998.
Prior to Monday’s honor, Vaughn also had been named a second-team All-American by both CBS Sports and USA TODAY.
Vaughn has averaged 144.1 yards from scrimmage per game this fall, the fifth-best tally in the FBS. He is one of only two players in the country with 1,000-plus rushing yards and 400-plus receiving yards. Vaughn enters the bowl season with 1,258 yards rushing and 471 yards receiving. With 29 receiving yards in next month’s Texas Bowl, he would become only the fourth player in Big 12 history with 1,000 rushing/500 receiving yards in the same season. Only two players in the nation have reached those plateaus in the past five years.
Vaughn has averaged 134.1 all-purpose yards per game during his career, the third-best mark among active players.
His rushing total in 2021 ranks eighth best in a single season in school history. His yards per carry (5.88) this fall is the fourth-best mark in the Wildcats’ single-season annals, while his 14 rushing touchdowns are tied for 10th most by a K-State player in a single campaign.
Other organizations will reveal their All-America teams throughout the week.
Vaughn and the Wildcats cap the season against LSU in the Texas Bowl. The game will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston at 8 p.m. Jan. 4. ESPN will handle the national television broadcast.