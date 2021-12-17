Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) looks into the stands after scoring a touchdown in the team’s game versus Southern Illinois on Sept. 11. Vaughn became a consensus All-America selection Thursday.
Deuce Vaughn continues to make more history by the day. The latest came Thursday, when the NCAA named him a consensus All-American.
Vaughn only is the 11th Wildcat ever to achieve that feat. The others are wide receivers Tyler Lockett (2014) and Jordy Nelson (2007), cornerbacks Terence Newman (2002) and Chris Canty (1995 and 1996), safety Jaime Mendez (1993), linebackers Mark Simoneau (1999) and Gary Spani (1977), punt returner David Allen (1998), placekicker Martin Gramatica (1997) and punter Sean Snyder (1992).
To become a consensus All-American, a player must be selected on the first team on at least two of the five NCAA-recognized All-America teams: the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America, the Sporting News and the Walter Camp Foundation.
Vaughn was one of three players to earn consensus All-America honors as an all-purpose performer.
Vaughn landed on the AP and Sporting News first teams, while he was a second-team selection by AFCA. In addition, CBS Sports and USA Today named him to their second teams, and he earned an honorable mention accolade from national college football writer Phil Steele.
Vaughn capped K-State’s 12-game regular season with 1,258 rushing yards and 471 receiving yards. With 29 yards receiving in the Texas Bowl, he would become only the fourth player in Big 12 history — and just the third FBS player in the last five years — with 1,000-plus rushing yards and 500-plus receiving yards in the same season.
A native of Round Rock, Texas, Vaughn is a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (given to the top offensive player in Division I who is from Texas/graduated from a Texas high school/plays at a Texas-based junior college or four-year university) and was a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, which annually is given to the nation’s top running back.
Vaughn is averaging 144.1 all-purpose yards per game this fall, the sixth-best mark in the country.
He has averaged 134.1 all-purpose yards per game over the past two seasons, which ranks third among active players. Vaughn and the Wildcats play in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4.