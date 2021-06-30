HUTCHINSON — As Desmond Purnell reflected upon his performance in Saturday’s Kansas Shrine Bowl, he felt he had correctly diagnosed every play the West team’s offense ran. Yet while he finished with six tackles (three solo, three assisted), he said his outing was merely “OK.”
That assessment stemmed from the thoughts on the forefront of his mind following the East team’s 14-0 loss: the plays he believed he didn’t make.
“Some of them were across the field,” he said, “and I could have hustled better to get to them.”
Despite the two-touchdown defeat, Purnell said he otherwise accomplished the two goals he set for himself during the week leading up to the game: developing friendships with the other all-stars from around the Sunflower State, as well as meeting the kids from the Shriners Hospital whom the game benefits.
“You see they’re all great athletes. That’s why we’re in this game to begin with,” said Purcell, who also served as the East’s punter, booting seven kicks an average of 37.4 yards. “It was a great experience all around. But I also just wanted to meet the kids. We did get to meet some of them, and I really enjoyed that.”
Purnell certainly is among the “great athletes” he referred to: He was one of four players in the game (along with defensive lineman Damian Ilalio, linebacker Gaven Haselhorst and defensive back Darell Jones) who already have enrolled at Kansas State — and on scholarship. (The Wildcats had two other players in the game — defensive back Trevor Erickson and defensive end Andrew Schmelzle — who have joined the program as walk-ons.)
Jones and Schmelzle also played for the East squad; Ilalio, Haselhorst and Erickson represented the West.
After learning of their selections to the game, the trash talking one expects from Division I athletes followed.
“Oh, we’re all competitors,” Purnell said. “So once we heard that we were going to face off against each other, we just went at it.”
Unfortunately for Purnell, he won’t soon hear the end of Saturday’s result.
That’s because Ilalio is one of his roommates. Purnell expects Ilalio frequently will bring up the 14-0 win.
Purnell has a trump card up his sleeve, though.
“We faced off in the regular season (last year) and we beat them by a lot. We beat them by a lot — we beat them way worse than 14-0,” said Purnell, which isn’t entirely accurate. While Purnell’s Hayden High squad scored 42 on Ilalio’s Manhattan club, the margin of victory (14 points) was the same as Saturday’s game.
Regardless, Ilalio doesn’t like discussing that defeat to Purnell and the Wildcats.
“He just tells me to shut up and be quiet,” Purnell said with a laugh.
With Saturday’s game in his rear view, Purnell now can turn his attention back to K-State. Though he was a do-it-all athlete at Hayden, playing both ways and earning Topeka’s city offensive player of the year award in addition to all-state honors, he’ll be playing defense for K-State. The coaching staff already has pegged him as a defensive back. Specifically, he’ll play strong safety.
After playing in a Cover-3 scheme at Hayden, Purnell said this is the first time he’ll line up for a defense that has two safeties on the field at the same time. Super senior Jahron McPherson is doing everything he can to help Purnell memorize the on-field responsibilities.
Of course, having the defensive coordinator double as your position coach doesn’t hurt, either.
“It helps a lot, because we get to talk one on one. His mind is just crazy,” said Purnell, alluding to Joe Klanderman, who is entering his second season as K-State’s defensive coordinator. “He talks about everything. It’s great.”
Between now and the start of preseason camp in August, Purnell’s chief objective simply is continuing to learn. ”I just want to make sure that I know everything,” he said, “and can be helpful to the team.”