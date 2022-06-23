Kansas State football landed a blockbuster in-state player earlier today when four-star Derby running back Dylan Edwards committed to the Wildcats Thursday afternoon.
The 2021 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, Edwards put up 3,214 all-purpose yards and 40 total touchdowns for the Panthers who were state runners-up last season in Class 6A.
His 5-foot-9, 165-pound frame might lead some to underestimate him, but the shifty speedster easily and often shows why that's a mistake. He's a crafty runner with excellent breakaway speed.
He's also shown himself as a more than capable pass catcher who reeled in eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown last season.
Edwards will also fit nicely into K-State's excellent special teams tradition. In 2021, he returned six kicks for 257 yards (a 42.8 yard average) and seven punts for 253 yards (a 36.1 yard average). He returned two punts and a kick for a touchdown.
Edwards rushed for 2,603 yards on 209 carries for an insane 12.6 yards per carry. He averaged 221 yards per game.
He is the son of former Wildcat running back Leon Edwards who played under Bill Snyder from 1992 to 1994.
According to 247Sports, Edwards the No. 2 player in the state and the No. 12 running back in the country.
Edwards was in high demand, ending his recruitment with 33 total offers. He chose the Wildcats over strong overtures from both Nebraska and Oklahoma.
He was also offered by Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, Oregon, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Houston, among others.
Edwards becomes the crown jewel of a class already littered with in-state talent. The Wildcats have received verbal commits from four other top-10 Kansas prospects including lineman Camden Beebe (Kansas City), tight end Will Anciaux (Wichita), safety Wesley Fair (Wichita) and wide receiver Andre Davis (Stillwell).
The Wildcats are hoping to land a couple more top-tier in-state recruits in the class of 2023 before things are all said and done, including four-star quarterback Avery Johnson who is expected announce his commitment within the next couple of weeks.