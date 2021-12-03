The transfer counter for Kansas State headed upward again Friday, as a team spokesman confirmed to The Mercury that defensive back Tee Denson has departed the program. The news of Denson's transfer first was reported by Rivals.
A Georgia native, Denson had played in all 12 regular-season games for the Wildcats this fall. He had six tackles and one pass defended. Denson notched the first — and what now turns out to be only — interception of his K-State career in the team's win over Nevada in September, when he picked off likely first-round NFL draft pick Carson Strong.
After that game, defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman raved about Denson's progress.
"Tee’s been awesome," Klanderman said Sept. 23. "He's been getting better and better. As he gets more and more confidence, he's going to play a lot more. His technique has been good, his physicality is so much improved. His understanding has always been very good. He's a super intelligent football player. I'm glad we've got him for a long time to come here.”
The 6-foot, 190-pound Denson appeared in seven of K-State's 10 games last season, starting the final against Texas. He was one of nine members of the Wildcats' true freshman class to play in 2020. He finished that season with nine tackles — and ended strong: five of his takedowns, including his only tackle for loss, came in the loss to the Longhorns.
Both Rivals and 247Sports rated Denson as a three-star prospect. Rivals tabbed him the No. 76 cornerback nationally in the 2020 class, and the No. 86 overall prospect in Georgia. He was the No. 69 cornerback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 95 player in the Peach State in the 2020 cycle.
He joined the Wildcats after a stellar career at Cedar Grove High in Ellenwood, Ga.
As a senior, Denson earned all-state honors from The Atlanta Journal Constitution as well as a spot on the All-Region 5-AAA team. Those accolades came during a year in which the Saints went 13-2 overall and won the Class AAA state title. Cedar Grove also won the state championship in 2018, going 14-1; its lone loss was to a McEachern team that played in Class AAAAAAA — four classifications higher than the Saints. Denson was a first-team all-state selection that year, too.
Denson is the fourth player to transfer since K-State's 22-17 loss at Texas in the regular-season finale Nov. 26; the others are running backs Joe Ervin and Jacardia Wright and wide receiver Tyrone Howell. Defensive back Aamaris Brown and linebacker Wayne Jones already had announced their transfer intentions before the regular season ended.
The Wildcats dismissed receiver Jaelon Travis for a violation of team rules, and he entered the transfer portal earlier this week.