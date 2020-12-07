Two days after ending the 2020 on a five-game skid, Kansas State's football team suffered another loss Monday: Defensive back Lance Robinson announced he was entering the transfer portal. He is the 11th K-State player to transfer since August, the most among Big 12 schools.
Robinson, a third-year sophomore, revealed the news in a message posted to his personal Twitter account.
A native of New Orleans, Robinson is the fifth defensive back to depart, joining Walter Neil Jr., Jonathan Alexander, Tyrone Lewis and Will Jones. The Wildcats' other transfers include three defensive linemen (Derick Newton, Ronald Triplette and Matthew Pola-Mao), a wide receiver (Joshua Youngblood), a running back (Thomas Grayson) and a linebacker (Demarrquese Hayes).
Robinson appeared in just two games this year: the opener versus Arkansas State on Sept. 12 — he started at cornerback against the Red Wolves — and K-State's road win at TCU on Oct. 10. He finished this season with four tackles and a pass breakup. Robinson didn't play in the Wildcats' final six regular-season games. K-State concluded its 2020 regular season last week, losing at home to Texas 69-31.
He participated in all 13 games in 2019, finishing strong, as he started the last three games (at Texas Tech, home against Iowa State and the Liberty Bowl versus Navy) at corner. He recorded 13 tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup last season. Robinson also had four special-teams tackles, all on kickoff coverage, to rank fourth on the team in that category.
Robinson played in four games as a freshman in 2018. He even started back-to-back games against Kansas and Texas Tech, respectively, but still preserved his redshirt. He collected nine tackles in those four games, with his best performance coming in the Sunflower Showdown, when he had four takedowns and a pass breakup.
This story will be updated.