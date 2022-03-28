Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy later in the day. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) shoots the first half of a game versus the Brooklyn Nets in November of 2021, in New York. Wade will miss the rest of the season following knee surgery, the latest medical setback for a Cleveland team bitten by major injuries for months. Wade, who made 28 starts this season, underwent a procedure on Monday to repair torn meniscus in his right knee.
Former Kansas State basketball forward and current Cleveland Cavalier Dean Wade will miss the remainder of the NBA season after undergoing surgery on Monday.
Wade had missed the Cavs’ last seven games dating back to March 14 becasue of continued soreness in his right knee before having surgery at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health for his meniscus.
The Cavaliers organization did not provide a timetable for his return.
Wade, 25, is in his third season with the Cavs. He has averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 19.2 minutes per game in 51 appearances and 28 starts this year.
He played in 63 games in 2020-21, averaging six points and 1.3 rebounds.
Cleveland was 41-33 this season prior to Monday night’s home matchup with the Orlando Magic.
The Associated Press reports that Wade’s loss will hurt Cleveland’s depth for the stretch run and into the playoffs. The Cavs currently have the No. 7 spot — a play-in position — in the Eastern Conference with seven games left.
The Cavs have been hit as hard as any team by injuries. They lost both leading scorer Collin Sexton and veteran point guard Ricky Rubio to season-ending injuries, and coach J.B. Bickerstaff has had to constantly juggle lineups and rotations while not knowing who will be available on an almost nightly basis.
Cleveland has won 41 games and will make the postseason for the first time since 2018 after winning just 22 last season.