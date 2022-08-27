Kansas State linebacker Daniel Green (22) tries to tackle Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) during Saturday’s game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Hall ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns as the Cyclones topped the Wildcats 33-20.
The linebacker picture for Kansas State heading into the 2022 season is one that offers several contrasts. The known and unknown, proven and unproven, established and indefinite.
“We have Daniel Green, who’s kind of the catalyst back there,” head coach Chris Klieman said.”I think he’s a dynamite player that’s really taken his game to another level. And he has Nick Allen in there and then Austin Moore is doing some really good things at the at the Will linebacker spot. Will Honas has done some nice things, he’s been nicked up a little bit but we’re excited about his progress. And then we have Shawn Robinson at the Sam spot. (Desmond Purnell), who we moved to the linebacker spot, is doing a nice job and then (Khalid Duke) will be back this week, and we’ll bring him into that mix as well. So we have more depth there and we have some young kids we’re really excited about, too.”
Green leads the way for the linebackers after earning All-Big 12 preseason honors heading into 2022.
He led the Wildcats in both overall tackles and tackles for loss last season, including an 11-tackle performance versus Texas.
“That’s a guy, that is a guy,” senior safety Josh Hayes said. “I mean, he’s flying around every single day. He doesn’t miss much at all. And I mean, you could tell he loves the game. He’s having fun, so it’s easy.”
If you ask linebackers coach Steve Stanard, Green’s top improvement has been in his leadership. He’s really taken ownership of the defense at his middle linebacker spot.
“Daniel is a young man that has really worked at being a better football player,” Stanard said. “He’s put time in to improve as a player. But the biggest thing right now is that Daniel has established himself as very good vocal leader. He is without a doubt the guy that’s out there getting everyone lined up, and developing a sense of urgency for everybody to get in position, and he was doing a good job holding people accountable, and Daniel holds himself accountable.
“That’s what I love about coaching Daniel, he can take hard coaching, and when he’s wrong, he fesses up to being wrong. And when he believes he’s right, he’s gonna stand up for himself from that standpoint, and a lot of times, he’s got valid points. So he’s a real joy to coach and I’m really excited for where Daniel is right now, maturity-wise.”
On one side of Green is Austin Moore who played in all 13 games last season, recording 18 tackles and three tackles for loss. Nick Allen, a senior, played in 12 games last season, but missed out on the bowl game due to injury. He had six tackles on special teams and posted a career high 10 tackles versus Oklahoma State.
Aside from Green, only Moore and Allen and Duke — who was out for most of last season with an injury after transitioning from defensive end to linebacker — return with any on-field experience in a K-State uniform. That’s why, when asked, Klieman indicated that if he did have a concern with a position group heading into the 2022 season, it would be the linebackers.
“We have some new guys that haven’t played there a bunch,” Klieman said. “But we have to keep working guys. Des Purnell, comes to mind as an example. Shawn Robinson is new to our program. Khalid didn’t get a chance to play many games last season. Only one game really at linebacker. So yeah, we’re top heavy with the starter being really good, now we just have to keep developing depth there which we have. Beau Palmer has done a really good job that is a special teams guy that’s continuing to improve as a linebacker.”
Robinson, who transferred to K-State from Missouri as a safety, put on some weight and made the move to linebacker. Coaches have praised his speed and pass rush ability.
Jake Clifton, a true freshman from Oklahoma, has also caught the coaches eye and could be a candidate to forgo a redshirt depending on how things shake out.