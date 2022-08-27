101621_mer_spt_ksuISUfb-12.jpg
Kansas State linebacker Daniel Green (22) tries to tackle Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) during Saturday’s game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Hall ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns as the Cyclones topped the Wildcats 33-20.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The linebacker picture for Kansas State heading into the 2022 season is one that offers several contrasts. The known and unknown, proven and unproven, established and indefinite.

“We have Daniel Green, who’s kind of the catalyst back there,” head coach Chris Klieman said.”I think he’s a dynamite player that’s really taken his game to another level. And he has Nick Allen in there and then Austin Moore is doing some really good things at the at the Will linebacker spot. Will Honas has done some nice things, he’s been nicked up a little bit but we’re excited about his progress. And then we have Shawn Robinson at the Sam spot. (Desmond Purnell), who we moved to the linebacker spot, is doing a nice job and then (Khalid Duke) will be back this week, and we’ll bring him into that mix as well. So we have more depth there and we have some young kids we’re really excited about, too.”

