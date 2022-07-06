Meaningful football.
That’s the phrase former Kansas State walk-on wide receiver Dalton Schoen uses to describe the next phase of his professional playing career as the second-leading receiver for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in their undefeated start to the 2022 Canadian Football League season.
Schoen spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons on practice squads for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Football Team, but only saw the playing field during preseason games. While he appreciated the chance to be a member of those NFL teams, he missed the days when he was a starter for the Wildcats.
This spring, after reuniting with Skylar Thompson at K-State’s Pro Day on March 9, Schoen’s agent floated the idea of trying his luck north of the border and connected him with Danny McManus, a 1988 Chiefs draft pick and a 17-year veteran of the CFL who is now the Blue Bombers’ scouting director for the United States.
“I started talking to him, seeing what the CFL is really about, seeing all the opportunities here,” Schoen said. “And then, after that, I researched the Blue Bombers here in Winnipeg and saw the success they’ve had the last two seasons; they’ve won two Grey Cups (in a row) up here. I saw how passionate the fan base was.
“Ultimately, me and my family, we decided that this is the best route for me to get on the field, go make some plays, get some more experience and just get back to playing meaningful football.”
Schoen signed with Winnipeg on April 7, and the regular season kicked off June 10. Through his first four games in Bomber blue, Schoen has hauled in 13 receptions for 216 yards and a touchdown. Winnipeg named him its player of the game after its 19-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 2.
It’s not bad for a former walk-on who didn’t think he’d even make the roster at K-State, much less regularly see the field as a professional football player.
“I try not to let it get too big or think about it too much,” he said. “Each step, I surprise myself a little bit more, and that’s how I know that God has a plan for me and he’s been laying these steps.”
NEW RULES
For decades, the CFL has been a career revitalizer for American players such as Schoen, but the Canadian game takes some getting used to.
Because Canadian football grew up alongside its American counterpart but was somewhat independent, it has some key rule differences. For instance, teams have only three downs with which to work, the field is 110 yards long, the field goal posts are in front of the end zone, each team has 12 players on the field at a time and it is possible to score a single point on a touchback after a punt or missed field goal attempt.
Many of the rule differences, however, benefit wide receivers. Schoen’s favorite is the waggle. Canadian football allows all offensive backfield players except the quarterback to be in motion prior to the snap, so receivers can get a running start — also known as a waggle — toward the line of scrimmage before the play begins.
“It’s something I instantly realized could be a huge weapon for me if I mastered it and got it down well,” he said. “...I think it’s a huge weapon for me, because once I get going full speed at the snap, it’s huge for getting by DBs or getting separation.”
Schoen used the waggle to his advantage on June 17 against Ottawa, when he raced past the defensive back guarding him and sprinted wide open down the seam. Quarterback Zach Collaros lobbed a pass over Schoen’s left shoulder and he caught it 15 yards deep for his first career CFL touchdown.
Oh, that’s another rule difference: the end zones in the Great White North are 20 yards deep.
“In American football, (the goal line defense) can play the end zone and they know they don’t have to defend too much behind them,” he said. “But up here, with that 20-yard end zone, they can’t just play right at the goal line because you can run by them and there’s a lot of room to work.”
But it’s not just different rules on the football field he has to get used to. Speed limit signs display kilometers per hour, and Schoen said the value of the Canadian dollar is confusing. In the summertime, being further up north, the sun rises well before 6 a.m. and sets well after 9 p.m., making it difficult for an early-rising football player like Schoen to fall asleep.
And yet, he’s not a world away. Winnipeg is only a 12-hour straight north drive from his parents’ home in the Kansas City area. They traveled to watch his first preseason and regular-season home games, with more road trips planned during the rest of the year.
“I was definitely fortunate in that situation, because I know, as far as CFL teams go, they’re spread out all over Canada,” Schoen said. “So to be at the one that’s super, super close to Kansas City — relatively speaking — is really nice.”
GOOD COMPANY
Schoen is also not the only Wildcat playing in the CFL. He faced former K-State cornerback Randall Evans and running back William Powell of the Ottawa Redblacks in each of the first two weeks of the season, followed by fellow Wildcats receiver Brandon Banks and the Toronto Argonauts on Monday.
Like Schoen, Banks dipped his toes in the NFL waters before moving to the CFL, where he has since become a star. Across his nine seasons in Canada, Banks has racked up nearly 6,000 yards receiving and 46 receiving touchdowns, as well as seven punt return touchdowns, five rushing touchdowns and a kick return touchdown. In 2019, the CFL named him its most outstanding player.
Schoen isn’t worried about categorizing the CFL either as the league where he’ll play out a long career or as his potential springboard back onto an NFL roster. Just as when he was a Wildcat playing for Bill Snyder and, later, Chris Klieman, Schoen is grateful simply to have the opportunity he has right now.
“I’ve just got to focus on the moment,” he said. “I don’t want to be one of those guys that’s so future focused that they forget about what they’re doing now. I told people when I was at K-State, my senior year, I wasn’t concerned at all about trying to go to the NFL. You see guys all the time who get so caught up in, ‘I need this many catches, I need this many yards, I need this many touchdowns.’ And when they don’t get those things, they’re upset, not that the team’s not doing well, but that they’re not doing well. …
“These games matter. These fans care. So what I care about is helping my team be successful, helping my team win. And if I’m fortunate enough to do that and then get an opportunity to go back to the NFL, then that’s great. But if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. Right now, though, I just want to focus on the moment, do the best I can and do what I can to help my team win.”