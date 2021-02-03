LAWRENCE — DaJuan Gordon was available in body and mind for Kansas State against No. 23 Kansas on Tuesday.
But more than anything, he was there in spirit — namely, to try to raise those of his teammates. Unable to play after injuring his foot in last week’s loss to Texas A&M, Gordon did everything he could to help the Wildcats’ attempt to upset the Jayhawks and win at Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since 2006 — which they ultimately didn’t accomplish, losing 74-51.
Still, Gordon’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed.
“He was with us the whole night on the bench, talking to us,” said senior guard Mike McGuirl, who noted Gordon offered both encouragement and coaching tips from his seat on the sideline. “DaJuan, he’s a vocal guy and he’s got a lot of energy and fire, too. So it’s coaching, it’s enthusiasm, it’s hyping people up. He was there the whole game (doing that).”
Gordon had played in every game this season prior to Tuesday, making 17 starts in 18 contests.
Not being on the floor, McGuirl said, bothered Gordon to no end.
“I know he wanted to be out there tonight with us,” McGuirl said.
“But right now, he’s got to focus on his recovery and getting back to 100% full health before he even thinks about stepping on the court.”