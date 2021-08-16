It didn’t take long for Curtis Kelly to find his way back to Manhattan.
Just days after announcing his playing days are over, Kelly now will be a graduate student manager for Kansas State’s men’s basketball team. Head coach Bruce Weber announced Kelly’s addition to his staff Monday, along with a host of other changes: Nate Michael will become the program’s video coordinator, while Zack Price will join Kelly as a graduate student manager.
Michael spent the past two seasons (2019-21) as a graduate student manager before Monday’s promotion. Kelly played professionally overseas the last eight years, but announced his retirement last week. Price comes to K-State after recently serving (2018-21) as a varsity assistant coach and junior varsity head coach at Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park.
Michael already has started his new gig, while Kelly and Price are expected to begin in the coming weeks.
Monday’s moves are the latest adjustments to the Wildcats’ staff, which added A.J. Kloss as the strength and strength and conditioning coach in June. Kloss previously served in the same role for K-State’s women’s basketball team.
The biggest name in the staff reshuffling, though, is Kelly.
A native of the Bronx, New York, Kelly played three seasons (2008-11) for the Wildcats, which including a redshirt season in 2008-09. During that time, K-State won 52 games and appeared in the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons (2010, 2011). Kelly started his college career at Connecticut, where he played from 2006 to 2008. He scored nearly 700 points (11.1 points per game) and pulled down almost 400 rebounds (5.9 rebounds per game) as a Wildcat.
He remains among the school’s all-time top-10 in both field goal percentage (55.1; fifth) and blocked shots (107; fifth).
During his junior season in 2009-10, K-State won a single-season school record 29 games en route to advancing to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. He teamed with All-Americans Denis Clemente and Jacob Pullen to set the K-State’s single-season record for games played (37) and started (37) while also leading the team in double-doubles (four), field goal percentage (56.5) and rebounds per game (6.2).
Kelly’s signature moment came during the team’s double-overtime victory over Xavier in the Sweet 16, as he scored 21 points — hitting nine of his 17 field goal attempts — and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds to go along with five blocks and four assists. He set a career high for minutes played (43) in the win.
The following season, Kelly helped the Wildcats return to the NCAA Tournament as he averaged 10.5 points (on 53.2% shooting) and 5.5 rebounds a contest.
Kelly then moved on to the pros, heading overseas and playing in pro leagues spread across six different countries: Israel, Italy, Turkey, Lebanon, France and the Philippines.
During his eight-year pro career, he scored 3,242 points (13.2 per game) and 1,606 rebounds (6.6 per game) in 245 appearances. In 2012, he was a key part of Hapoel Tel-Aviv’s championship-winning squad in the Israeli National League. That year, he won the Balkan League’s defensive player of the year award and also was an All-Balkan League second-team selection after averaging 15.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
Kelly capped his pro career in the Turkish Basketball League, playing for Akhisar Bial in 2019 and posting 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest in 25 games.
Kelly earned a bachelor’s degree in social science from K-State in 2011.
Michael, the new video coordinator, was responsible for 1-on-1 work with individual players, film breakdown and the creation of scouting reports and game plans during his time as a student manager.
He came to K-State after a five-year playing career (2014-19) at McKendree College in Lebanon, Ill. He finished his career at the school ranked 22nd on its all-time scoring list, pouring in 1,528 points. He hit 226 3-pointers, sixth most in school history. His 86.2% conversion rate (344-for-399) at the free throw line is the fifth-best mark at McKendree.
Michael set the school's single-game scoring record, exploding for 51 points in the 2017-18 regular-season finale at Quincy University on Feb. 24, 2018. The prior mark of 47 points (set by Rich Herrin) had stood for 62 years.
As a fifth-year senior in 2018-19, he led the Bearcats in scoring (13.8 ppg), 3-point field goals (66) and free throw percentage (91.3) while also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 31.3 minutes per game. His free throw percentage that year set another single-season school record; he made 84 of his 92 attempts that season.
He earned his bachelor's degree in psychology (2018) and a master's in business administration (2019) at McKendree. Michael received a master’s degree in college student personnel and intercollegiate athletics earlier this year.
Michael takes over Mason Schoen's position as video coordinator. Schoen left coaching to enter private business.
Along with Kelly, Price is moving into the graduate student manager role once manned by Michael.
Price played collegiately at TCU (2010-11) before transferring to Missouri Western (2012-15).
Price's time at Blue Valley Northwest High was spent under legendary head coach Ed Fritz. During Price's tenure at Blue Valley Northwest, the school won the Class 6A state title in 2019, three 6A sub-state championships (2019, 2020 and 2021) as well as a pair of Eastern Kansas League conference championships (2020, 2021). The Huskies went 65-6 over that span.
Before starting at Blue Valley Northwest, Price served as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Missouri Western, from 2016-18. He worked on the staff of his college coach, Brett Weiberg. Price had a hand in all aspects of the program, including day-to-day operations, travel, scouting and player recruitment, evaluation and development.
Price also has been involved with the USA Basketball program.
He was a staffer for both the 2021 U19 and U16 Men’s Junior National Teams. He helped head coach Jaime Dixon and the U19 staff gear up for the FIBA U19 World Cup — a tournament where the United States won its second consecutive gold medal. He also helped head coach Sharman White and the U16 staff prepare for the FIBA Americas Championship, which begins next week in Xalapa, Mexico.
Price played one season (2010-11) for the Horned Frogs under head coach Jim Christian before finishing his college career (2012-15) at Missouri Wester. He was three-time Academic Honor Roll selection (2013, 2014, 2015) and the recipient of the inaugural Griffon Award (2015).
Price earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management from Missouri Western in 2015 and added a master’s degree in sport and fitness management in 2018.